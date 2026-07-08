Airline companies look for GST on ATF at 5% with complete tax credit

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India’s leading domestic airline companies have actually prompted the Centre to bring Aviation Turbine Fuel(ATF )under the Goods and Services Tax(GST)routine at a rate of 5 percent with complete Input Tax Credit(ITC), arguing that the relocation would considerably lower running expenses, enhance airline company liquidity and make flight more economical. In a representation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, examined bybusinessline

the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents significant set up providers consisting of IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, looked for instant federal government intervention to eliminate Central Excise Duty and State Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF and change the existing tax structure with a consistent 5 percent GST program bring complete input tax credit advantages.

Especially, the representation presumes significance as the GST Council is anticipated to fulfill in Kolkata later on this month, where market stakeholders anticipate the concern of bringing ATF under the GST structure to come up for factor to consider when again.

GST structure

According to the market body, ATF presently stays outside the GST structure regardless of constitutional arrangements allowing its addition, leading to airline companies bearing irrecoverable Central Excise Duty and State VAT that considerably pump up running expenses.

The FIA specified that ATF represent almost 40 percent of airline company operating expense, making it the single-largest expense element for providers. The market body argued that ATF currently brings in around 11 per cent Central Excise Duty along with State VAT varying in between 1 per cent and 29 per cent, neither of which is readily available as input tax credit to airline companies.

It included that the lack of a smooth credit chain likewise leads to cascading taxes embedded in fuel rates. The FIA stated India’s tax structure for ATF stays an outlier worldwide, keeping in mind that nations such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada levy VAT or GST on air travel fuel however permit complete input tax credit, efficiently getting rid of the tax problem on industrial airline companies.

According to the representation, getting rid of irrecoverable taxes on ATF might lower provided fuel expenses by around 28 percent, reducing total airline company operating expense by almost 8– 9 percent.

In addition, the market body argued that lower operating expense might ultimately equate into decreased air travels, promoting traveler need in India’s extremely price-sensitive air travel market.

The FIA even more specified that bringing ATF under GST would remove cascading tax, make sure a consistent tax structure throughout States, enhance airline company liquidity, minimize working capital requirements, and improve the long-lasting monetary sustainability of the air travel sector.

It likewise stated the relocation would promote fuel-efficient operations while supporting tourist, freight, logistics and local connection. In addition, the market body stated that a greater GST rate such as 18 percent might develop an inverted task structure needing constant federal government refunds, whereas a 5 percent rate would line up with the GST relevant on economy class air tickets and prevent structural tax distortions.”end-of-article”Released on July 8, 2026