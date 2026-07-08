Karnataka prepares GCC growth beyond Bengaluru; CM Shivakumar satisfies tech leaders

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar|Image Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology (Government of Karnataka), in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), hosted’KATALYST CONNECT: The Chief Minister’s Meet with Global Capability Centre( GCC)Leaders’on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The assessment was held under KATALYST, the Government of Karnataka’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) effort for GCCs.

At the assessment, numerous senior authorities from the Government of Karnataka such as Home and IT Minister Priyank M Kharge, Chief Minister’s Financial Advisor L K Atheeq (IAS), and IT and Biotechnology Secretary Dr N Manjula (IAS) existed.

Ahead of the tactical assessment, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar checked out Target in its Bengaluru school, the GCC of United States seller Target Corporation. He communicated with the business’s management and got insights into the abilities being developed from Karnataka throughout innovation, AI, financing, marketing, digital, supply chain, retailing, shop style and more.

Following the check out, the Chief Minister chaired the tactical assessment, combining senior executives from over 150 international business, senior federal government authorities and market stakeholders to talk about the top priorities forming the next stage of Karnataka’s GCC community.

The assessment concentrated on reinforcing government-industry cooperation, driving AI and R&D development, and broadening GCC financial investments beyond Bengaluru through actionable policy structures.

Market leaders shared viewpoints and suggestions on skill accessibility and future labor force preparedness, city and digital facilities, AI adoption, ease of working, policy responsiveness, industry-academia cooperation and broadening GCC financial investments beyond Bengaluru. The conversations likewise checked out chances to deepen Karnataka’s start-up-GCC linkages and enhance the state’s position as a worldwide center for high-value development and business abilities.

Dealing with the event, Shivakumar declared the Government’s openness to GCCs going into the state by mentioning, “Together, we will guarantee that the next generation of worldwide innovations and business abilities continues to be envisioned, crafted and scaled from Karnataka.”

Speaking throughout the tactical discussion, Kharge stated, “As GCCs develop from shipment centres into international centers for AI, engineering, R&D and item development, our focus is on guaranteeing that Karnataka continues to offer the skill, policy environment and development environment needed for them to handle bigger international requireds.”

In a different advancement, Shivakumar went to the Bengaluru school of Target’s Global Capability Centre (GCC), where he connected with the business’s management and evaluated abilities being constructed from Karnataka throughout innovation, AI, financing, marketing, digital, supply chain, retailing and shop style.

Speaking at the occasion held at Manyata Tech Park, Shivakumar stated the State federal government was working to reproduce Bengaluru’s development design throughout Karnataka. “Our federal government is moving on to construct more Bengalurus beyond Bengaluru. We are devoted to supplying all the centers offered in Bengaluru to the State’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities also,” he stated.

Highlighting the expense benefit of smaller sized cities, he stated workplace leasings in Bengaluru variety in between $1 and $1.5 per sq feet, while comparable areas in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are offered for almost half a dollar. To motivate financial investments, the federal government prepares to use double flooring location ratio (FAR) in these cities, allowing high-rise business advancements.

Declaring Karnataka’s dedication to the sector, Shivakumar stated, “Together, we will guarantee that the next generation of international innovations and business abilities continues to be thought of, crafted and scaled from Karnataka.”

He likewise laid out the federal government’s facilities push to support the city’s ongoing development, consisting of a 40-km tunnel roadway job, a 44-km double-decker flyover, a 133-km flyover network and the 123-km Bengaluru Business Corridor. “We are investing 26,000 crore on the very first stage of business Corridor and almost 1.5 lakh crore on Bengaluru’s general advancement,” he stated.

Released on July 8, 2026