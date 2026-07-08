Need for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs plateaus, states market tracker

The pattern over the last 3 months is not likely to alter, state market professionals|Picture Credit: REUTERS

After the race to introduce generic semaglutide for weight-loss and diabetes, the anti-diabetes market has actually stabilised, even as innovator drugs hold their own in this classification, according to Pharmatrack’s June information.

Innovator business Novo Nordisk, with brand names Wegovy and Ozempic (injectable variations of semaglutide for weight-loss and diabetes, respectively), and Eli Lilly, with its weight-loss brand name Mounjaro, continue to lead the pack at a somewhat suppressed level. “The rapid development in the preliminary months has actually plateaued,” kept in mind Sheetal Sapale, Vice-President, Commercial, at Pharmarack Technologies.

The pattern over the last 3 months is not likely to alter, as innovator items hold their own and the generics have actually onboarded clients who were trying to find cheaper items, Sapale informed businesslineincluding that regular monthly sales from now on will be incremental.

Huge Contributors

The GLP-1 drugs market is now pegged at 2,055 crore, with Lilly’s Mounjaro at 1,300 crore, for the 12 months as much as June 2026. In the exact same duration, the semaglutide brand names published sales of 649 crore. 4 of the innovator brand names– Wegovy, Ozempic, Poviztra (2nd Wegovy brand name offered by Emcure) and Extensior (2nd Ozempic brand name offered by Abbott)– accounted for 18 per cent of system sales for the month, or 40 per cent of worth sales, stated Sapale. The 31 generic semaglutide brand names represented 82 percent of the month’s system sales, the market information tracker stated.

Generic variations of semaglutide from business consisting of Sun Pharma, Torrent, Zydus, Alkem, Natco and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, for instance, got in the domestic market when a patent on the drug ended late in March.

Other GLP-1 drugs Dulaglutide and Liraglutide locked 67 crore and 37 crore, respectively. “Though the marketplace looks positive, the development momentum appears to have actually begun plateauing, the market tracker stated. While semaglutide generics had actually broadened the size of the marketplace, that likewise appears to have actually been efficiently covered now”, it included. The innovator’s drugs continue to reveal constant development month on month,” showing a faithful prescriber base and qualified client onboarding,” the tracker included.

Lilly’s Tirzepatide

The market information even more exposed that after the preliminary dip in need in March 2026, likely due to the generics launch in the very same classification, Tirzepatide recuperated and grew beyond its pre-semaglutide generics sales levels. And while it has actually lost some ground from there, information indicate sales now remaining in line with its pre-semaglutide generics sales numbers. Lilly has a tie-up with Cipla to market a 2nd Mounjaro brand name.

Released on July 8, 2026