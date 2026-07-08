Building devices sales downturn 41% in June: FADA information

Some smaller sized makers, nevertheless, enhanced their market existence regardless of lower volumes.|Image Credit: SEOKYONG LEE

India’s building devices market saw a sharp downturn in June with retail sales falling 41 percent year-on-year to 5,244 systems from 8,879 systems in the very same month in 2015. Market trackers associate this to high base in 2015 and suppressed need environment for building devices this year.

On a consecutive basis, retail sales increased 3.1 percent to 5,244 systems in June from 5,088 systems in May, according to information from FADA Research.

Market leader JCB India was the only significant OEM to preserve its sales volumes year-on-year at 2,416 systems, while all other makers signed up decrease. JCB’s market share subsequently increased dramatically to 46 percent from 27 percent a year previously, states the information.

The high contraction throughout the market allowed JCB to combine its management, with almost one out of every two-wheeled building and construction devices systems offered in June bearing the business’s badge, stated a market authorities.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) maintained the 2nd position regardless of sales decreasing to 624 systems from 901 systems in June 2025. Its market share enhanced to 11.90 per cent from 10.15 per cent, showing its reasonably much better efficiency compared with the more comprehensive market according to FADA information.

Ajax Engineering offered 413 systems, below 660 systems a year earlier, while its market share edged approximately 7.88 percent from 7.43 percent. Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment likewise enhanced its share to 7.25 percent from 5.83 percent regardless of sales being up to 380 systems from 518 systems.

More powerful existence

Some smaller sized makers, nevertheless, enhanced their market existence in spite of lower volumes. Bull Machines increased its market share to 3.11 percent from 2.23 percent.

Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings, stated the YoY decrease shows a mix of high base and need environment that stays suppressed for wheeled building and construction devices.

Modest consecutive enhancement provides little modification in the underlying story, especially as monsoon months normally see slower job execution and lower devices implementation. Need continues to be weighed down by execution traffic jams, land acquisition hold-ups and irregular capex implementation, keeping fleet utilisation listed below levels that would validate fresh capability additions, she stated.

Released on July 8, 2026