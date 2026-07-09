Odisha govt introduces ‘Gyanodaya Scheme’ to supply complimentary education from KG to PG

The relocation is anticipated to offer substantial monetary relief to trainees and households, particularly those who deal with problems in continuing education due to financial restrictions.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/08/odisha-govt-launches-gyanodaya-scheme-2026-07-08-23-01-06.png" alt ="Odisha govt launches ‘Gyanodaya Scheme’ to provide free education from KG to PG"> Odisha govt introduces’Gyanodaya Scheme’to offer complimentary education from KG to PG Photograph:( OTV )

In a significant action towards making education more available, the Odisha federal government has actually released the enthusiastic’ Gyanodaya– Shiksha Ru Samruddhi’ plan, focused on supplying totally free education from Kindergarten (KG) to Post Graduation (PG). The plan will be carried out from the scholastic session 2026-27, with the School and Mass Education Department providing a main notice in this regard.

Under the brand-new effort, trainees studying in federal government and government-aided organizations will not need to pay admission charges. The plan will make sure total waiver of admission charges for routine courses, extending the gain from school education to postgraduate research studies.

The relocation is anticipated to supply substantial monetary relief to trainees and households, particularly those who deal with problems in continuing education due to financial restrictions.

The proposition for the Gyanodaya plan had actually gotten approval from the Odisha Cabinet on July 1. Self-financing courses, expert courses and technical education programs will stay outside the scope of the effort.

The state federal government is approximated to invest around Rs 895 crore each year for the application of the plan. Over the next 5 years, the overall expense is forecasted to be around Rs 5,467 crore.

Revealing the effort, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated the federal government’s main goal is to guarantee that no trainee is required to stop education due to monetary constraints. The plan is focused on reinforcing the education system, motivating greater enrolment and developing level playing fields for trainees throughout the state.