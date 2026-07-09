According to the victim ‘s household, the supposed sexual attack happened at a concealed place and, after the attack, the hurt woman was deserted near a regional temple.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/2025/09/26/2025-09-26t140800004z-flagwe-2025-09-26-19-38-01.jpg " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/08/sector-3-police-station-2026-07-08-22-54-53.jpg"alt ="Disabled minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped; four held in Rourkela"> Handicapped small lady abducted, gang-raped; 4 kept in Rourkela Photograph: (OTV)

A handicapped small woman was apparently gang-raped in Rourkela, triggering shock and outrage in the city. The occurrence apparently took place in the jurisdiction of Sector 3 police headquarters.

According to the victim’s household, the supposed sexual attack occurred at a concealed area and, after the attack, the hurt woman was deserted near a regional temple. Her loved ones right away informed the authorities, who signed up the problem and introduced an examination.

Authorities sources stated 4 individuals have actually been apprehended for questioning in connection with the case. The implicated stay in custody while private investigators gather proof, record declarations, and pursue forensic and medical exams to develop the series of occasions.

Authorities stated they are dealing with the matter with seriousness offered the victim’s age and impairment, and guaranteed to guarantee an extensive probe and legal action as necessitated.

Regional activists and locals revealed outrage and required quick justice and much better defense for susceptible individuals. Police prompted anybody with extra info to come forward to assist the examination.

The authorities have actually likewise been asked to guarantee the victim gets instant treatment, mental assistance, and legal support while the case profits.