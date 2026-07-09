ISKCON’s unfortunate Rath Yatra row: Odisha Forum moves President, looks for intervention

In its memorandum, the Odisha Forum highlighted the requirement to protect the scriptural customs, spiritual essence and initial type of the centuries-old celebration.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/08/odisha-forum-moves-president-seeks-intervention-2026-07-08-22-49-57.jpg" alt ="ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra row: Odisha Forum moves President, seeks intervention"> ISKCON’s unforeseen Rath Yatra row: Odisha Forum moves President, looks for intervention Photograph: (OTV)

In the middle of the continuous debate over the organisation of unfortunate Rath Yatras by ISKCON, pressure is installing for actions to make sure adherence to the conventional practices related to Lord Jagannath’s spiritual celebration. The Odisha Forum has actually approached the President of India, sending a memorandum looking for intervention to safeguard the sanctity, spiritual significance and olden customs of the historical Rath Yatra of Puri.

In its memorandum, the Odisha Forum highlighted the requirement to protect the scriptural customs, spiritual essence and initial type of the centuries-old celebration. The Forum positioned 4 significant demands before the President, advising procedures to maintain the originality and sanctity of the Puri Rath Yatra.

The Forum asked for that ISKCON authorities be encouraged through their Mayapur-based head office to follow recognized customs and guarantee that Rath Yatras are performed just throughout the standard nine-day duration starting from Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya. It even more required that Rath Yatra events arranged throughout the nation and abroad needs to be collaborated with the routines and customs followed in Puri.

The memorandum likewise looked for acknowledgment of the Puri Rath Yatra as India’s special cultural heritage and prompted efforts for its addition in UNESCO’s list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’. The Forum specified that duplicated variances from Jagannath culture and customs have actually raised issues amongst enthusiasts and looked for the President’s intervention to resolve the problem.

After the conclusion of Niladri Bije, a delegation from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has actually likewise looked for a visit with the President. The temple administration agents are anticipated to go over the matter and have actually likewise looked for the intervention of the Prime Minister in the concern.