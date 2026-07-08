Redmi Note 17 Pro gets struck with a football, blasted with a firehose in brand-new teaser video

Xiaomi will reveal the Redmi Note 17 series on July 14 (Tuesday). The business used a couple of information on the 2 upcoming designs, vanilla and Pro. The Pro design will have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 security on the front and an IP69K score for dust and water resistance.

This is the focus of a brand-new teaser video– simply how difficult is the Redmi Note 17 Pro? In the spirit of the World Cup, numerous Pros get installed on a robotic arm that functioned as a goalkeeper and effectively deflected numerous charge shots. That part is not totally in accordance with football guidelines, however the phones got shelled with nuts and even got struck with a durian for excellent step.

Comes the more outstanding part– can the phone make it through the effective jet of water coming out of a firemen’s pipe? The video shows that the jet can smash through windows and even press an automobile. Struck play on the video listed below to see what it did to the phone (which is ranked IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K, by the method).

A group shot of the Redmi Note 17 and 17 Pro exposed that the vanilla design will have a single video camera on its back (reported to be a 50MP system ). The Pro, on the other hand, will have 2 video cameras (among which is stated to have a 200MP sensing unit, however that hasn’t been formally validated). You can discover more dripped specifications for the 2 phones here.

< img alt ="Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue" width ="126" height ="126" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/redmi-note-17-pro-teaser-video-durability/popup/-126/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue"width ="126"height ="126"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/redmi-note-17-pro-teaser-video-durability/popup/-126/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue"width ="126"height ="126"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/redmi-note-17-pro-teaser-video-durability/popup/-126/gsmarena_003.jpg"> < img alt ="Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue"width ="126"height ="126"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/redmi-note-17-pro-teaser-video-durability/popup/-126/gsmarena_004.jpg"> < img alt ="Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue"width ="126"height ="126"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/redmi-note-17-pro-teaser-video-durability/popup/-126/gsmarena_005.jpg">



Redmi Note 17 Pro in Clear Blue

The Redmi Note 17 was just recently licensed for the international market together with an apparently similar gadget under the Poco brand name. Whether the worldwide design corresponds the Chinese one stays to be seen. The exact same opts for whether the Pro design will be offered beyond China.

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