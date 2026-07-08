Sourav Ganguly applauds Rajkummar Rao in the very first appearance of Dada, thanks fans for the birthday desires

The very first appearance poster of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Storystarring Rajkummar Rao, was revealed today on the celebration of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday. The makers likewise revealed that the biopic will launch in movie theaters on May 14, 2027, over a prolonged vacation weekend.

Sourav Ganguly applauds Rajkummar Rao in the very first appearance of Dada, thanks fans for the birthday wants

Ganguly required to social networks to share a video thanking fans for their birthday dreams and applauding Rajkummar Rao for his representation of him in the movie. He stated, “Thank you everybody for these genuine birthday dreams. It makes me feel so simple every year that I get a lot of love and love from numerous individuals all around the nation and the world.”

He included, “Today it’s been the launch of the very first appearance of my biopic. Rajkummar, I believe he’s done an amazing task and it makes it a lot more unique since it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest last and the Lord’s Balcony which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the team of my biopic. As soon as again thank you so much for my birthday desires and as I stated it makes me feel extremely modest year after year.”

Dada-The Sourav Ganguly Story narrates the journey of the guy who didn’t simply play the video game however altered it, tracing his increase from a young cricketer to among India’s the majority of prominent captains.

The movie is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and provided by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. It is a Luv Films production and releases worldwide in movie theaters on May 14, 2027.

Check Out: Dada to launch on May 14, 2027: Rajkummar Rao brings Sourav Ganguly’s historical Lord’s minute to life in very first poster

More Pages: DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story Box Office Collection

Tags: Ankur Garg, Biopic, Bollywood, Cricket, Cricketer, DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story, First Look, Instagram, Luv Films, Luv Ranjan, News, Rajkummar Rao, Social Media, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, Vikramaditya Motwane

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