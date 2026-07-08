Plini Will Return to India with a Four-City Tour

The Australian progressive rock guitar player is set to visit India from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2026

Sydney-based guitar player Plini is set up to play an enormous four-city trip throughout India as part of his An Unnameable Desire World Tour, in Delhi on Jul. 29, 2026 at Bianco; Kolkata on Jul. 30, 2026 at Hashtag; Mumbai on Aug. 1, 2026 at Antisocial; and Bengaluru on Aug. 2, 2026 at Phoenix Marketcity.

Making his India launching in 2018 with his EP Sunhead, the artist has actually then gone on to launch a number of EPs and his launching album Impulse Voices (2020) which brought him back to the nation in 2019 and 2022. Now An Unnameable Desirewhich launched in April this year, contributes to Plini’s setlist along with fan favorites “Electric Sunrise,” “Selenium Forest,” and “Every Piece Matters.” His nuanced mix of melodic progressive rock has actually made him applaud from popular guitar player Steve Vai calling him “the future of remarkable guitar playing.”

With his last look in 2022 together with Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary at the 2nd edition of LiveBox Festival in Mumbai and displays in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, the precious prog artist go back to India for the 4th time, bringing his signature mix of melodic, jazz-infused music.

Tickets for the programs are live on Skillbox, with assistance acts yet to be revealed.