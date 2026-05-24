Deals: OnePlus 15R paired with a free watch, Motorola Razr Fold and Razr 70 phones launch

This week the theme is “freebies” as several manufacturers pair phones with additional gadgets to try and draw in a crowd.

We start with the OnePlus 15R, which comes with a free OnePlus Watch 3 43mm. And this is in addition to a €150 discount from its launch price.

Next up, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII is on pre-order until June 19 – yeah, it will be a while. And there’s no discount either, the Mark 8 really does cost €1,500 for a 12/256GB phone. At least you get a pair of the excellent Sony WH-1000XM6 for free.

Or you can just buy the XM6 over-ear headphones on their own, they are €80 off at the moment. Also consider the older (and thus cheaper) Sony WH-1000XM5. Sony unveiled the WH-1000X The ColleXion (pronounced “collection”) this week, but those are full price.

Moving on, Motorola Germany is selling the Moto Razr Fold, the company’s first book-style foldable, at a hefty €2,000. If you get it before May 31, you can grab a free Moto Watch and free Moto Buds Loop. Amazon has the Razr Fold on pre-order until May 31 and isn’t offering any freebies, but it has set the price €200 lower.

Next up, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is paired with the Moto Buds Loop and a Moto Tag (these two devices together are valued at €190).

The Motorola Razr 70+ has the same bundle as the Ultra – Moto Buds Loop and a Moto Tag. This is from Motorola Germany. Amazon also has the phone listed, but with a super late launch date (July 1, no, not June, July) and, worse, it’s the same price as on Motorola.com except without any of the freebies.

Motorola Razr 70+ Moto DE:

free Moto Buds Loop + Moto Tag

Amazon DE:

pre-order until July 1

Finally, the vanilla Motorola Razr 70 is available through both Motorola and Amazon. One of the colorways on Amazon is €70 off at the moment, but with only few units remaining, it will probably sell out before you see this.

That was it for the Motorolas, let’s wrap up with the Poco family.

The Poco F8 Ultra is one of the most affordable phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It also boasts a triple 50MP camera, which includes a large 1/1.31” sensor in the main module and a 5x/115mm periscope.

The Poco F8 Pro is no slouch with its Snapdragon 8 Elite (the previous generation) and it has a 50+50+8MP camera – this is with a smaller 1/1.55” sensor in the main and a shorter 2.5x/60mm lens on the telephoto module. Check out our Poco F8 Pro vs. Poco F8 Ultra article for a more in-depth comparison.

After reading that, if you think the F8 Pro is the way to go, consider the Poco X8 Pro Max. It’s a larger phone (6.83”, 8,500mAh vs. 6.59”, 6,210mAh) with the Dimensity 9500s chipset (a slightly reworked Dimensity 9400+).

The Poco X8 Pro has a 6.59” display and a 6,500mAh battery – unlike the similarly sized F8 Pro, this is a mid-range device with a Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and no telephoto camera. The good news is that the price reflects that – the 512GB model in particular buys you a lot of memory for not a lot of money.

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