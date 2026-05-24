Xiaomi gives us our best official look yet at the 17T, reveals magnification of 17T series’ telephoto cameras

The Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro will be unveiled on May 28, followed by the 17T’s launch in India on June 4. Xiaomi already revealed the rear designs of the 17T and 17T Pro, and now its Indian branch has given us our best official look yet at the non-Pro model through a video clip on X.

The video, included in the X post embedded below, shows the 17T in the same color as before but reveals that the smartphone will pack a display with a centered punch hole for the selfie camera, corroborating previous design leaks.

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 22, 2026

In another post, Xiaomi India advertises the 17T as “The Telephoto Master” and reveals the smartphone will feature a “Leica 5x Telephoto” camera without mentioning its resolution.

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 23, 2026

Xiaomi’s global team also made a couple of posts on its official X account about the 17T series’ telephoto camera. The first post said the Leica 5x Telephoto camera will have a 115mm equivalent focal length and will be “standard on every model,” meaning the 17T Pro will also have one.

Get closer to the moments that matter. Xiaomi 17T Series. The Telephoto Master. 5x Leica optical zoom. 115mm equivalent. Nothing in its class comes close. May 28th, 14:00 (GMT+2) pic.twitter.com/YsdmP3vyNr — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2026

In the second post, Xiaomi said the telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom will have “10x optical-quality zoom” and up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom.

Every distance tells a different story. From 5x portraits to 120x details, get closer to the moment. Stay tuned for Xiaomi 17T Series launch on May 28th, 14:00 (GMT+2) pic.twitter.com/uva2wfWCQE — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2026

Rumors claim the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro will both feature a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. You can check all the leaked specs and images of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro here.