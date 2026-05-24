Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ receive One UI 8.5 stable update, rollout for S23 FE begins in India

Samsung recently released the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, making them the first tablets to receive it. Now, Samsung has rolled out stable One UI 8.5 for two more tablets – the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|256GB 12GB RAM
|$ 469.99
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|128GB 8GB RAM
|$ 649.99
|256GB 12GB RAM
|$ 749.99
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The update is likely rolling out in South Korea right now for the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+, but expect it to reach other regions in the coming days.
Speaking of, the Galaxy S23 FE, which received the One UI 8.5 stable update in South Korea, is now receiving the update in India as well. The update has firmware version S711BXXUFGZDP, requires a download of about 260MB, and is currently rolling out to devices enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta program. Non-beta users should receive the update soon.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
|128GB 8GB RAM
|€ 284.04
|£ 199.99
|256GB 8GB RAM
|€ 368.91
|£ 249.00
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Additionally, Samsung has also released the stable One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US for carrier-locked models. The update comes with firmware version S91xUSQU7FZE2 and requires a download of over 4GB.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|256GB 8GB RAM
|€ 482.72
|£ 399.00
|256GB 12GB RAM
|£ 405.20
|$ 704.99
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If you haven’t received the One UI 8.5 stable update on your device yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to its Settings > Software update menu.
Samsung Galaxy S23
|128GB 8GB RAM
|€ 298.33
|£ 230.00
|256GB 8GB RAM
|€ 249.99
|£ 279.99
|Show all prices
Samsung Galaxy S23+
|256GB 8GB RAM
|€ 391.00
|£ 329.00
|512GB 8GB RAM
|€ 403.59
|£ 1,149.00
|Show all prices
Via 1, 2, 3