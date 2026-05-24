There was a time when Ananya Panday was mainly related to shiny, light-hearted Gen-Z functions. Over the last couple of years, the starlet has actually silently improved her on-screen identity with jobs that leaned more into vulnerability and psychological realism. Ananya has actually progressively developed from being seen as Bollywood’s bubbly Gen-Z star to a starlet significantly making appreciation for mentally layered efficiencies. And according to Call Me Bae developer Collin D’Cunha, Chand Mera Dil might mark her most significant leap.

EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae developer Collin D’Cunha states Chand Mera Dil includes Ananya Panday’s “most fully grown” efficiency yet,”I could not be prouder”

Speaking solely about Ananya’s efficiency as Chandni in the movie, Collin stated, “Ananya as Chandni is her most fully grown, many layered, a lot of nuanced efficiency. She really amazed me with the depth she gave her character and with her silences and the restraint she revealed. I didn’t see that coming and I could not be prouder.”

The declaration brings included weight due to the fact that Collin has actually currently seen Ananya’s development firsthand while dealing with her on Call Me Bae. While the series highlighted her ease with funny and pop-culture-driven characters, Chand Mera Dil appears to press her into even more mentally requiring area.

Market discussions around Ananya have actually likewise visibly moved in the last few years. Movies like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan permitted audiences to see a more restrained and natural side to her efficiencies, moving far from the image she debuted with in her early profession.

That shift appears to continue with Chand Mera Dil, which has actually been promoted as an extreme romantic drama centred on heartbreak, yearning and puppy love. Paired opposite Lakshya, Ananya’s softer screen existence in the movie’s promotions has actually currently triggered discussion online, with numerous audiences calling it her most mentally grounded efficiency up until now.

What stands apart most in Collin’s appreciation is his focus on “silences” and “restraint” qualities frequently related to stars growing more positive in their craft. Rather of counting on remarkable minutes, the efficiency appears to draw strength from psychological subtlety.

For a starlet whose journey has actually unfolded under continuous public analysis, Chand Mera Dil might well end up being the job that marks Ananya Panday’s shift from a young Bollywood star to an entertainer audiences start taking even more seriously.

Check out: Karan Johar applauds Faheem Abdullah’s voice for Chand Mera Dil, states it “pierces through your soul”

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection, Chand Mera Dil Movie Review

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.