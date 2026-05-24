The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have lastly revealed the much-awaited trailer of the movie, and it guarantees a full-fledged Bollywood performer filled with funny, love, confusion, music, and continuously mayhem. Restoring the signature flavour of timeless business Hindi movie theater, the movie likewise marks the 4th partnership in between filmmaker David Dhawan and star Varun Dhawan.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: David Dhawan assures to restore his signature funny insanity with Varun Dhawan starrer

The trailer uses looks into a vibrant world loaded with incorrect identities, comic misconceptions, wacky household characteristics, epic scenarios, and energetic dance numbers– aspects that have actually long specified David Dhawan’s design of filmmaking. Understood for directing a number of renowned funny performers for many years, the filmmaker appears to go back to his convenience zone with this family-oriented funny drama.

Leading the cast along with Varun are Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, both of whom include glamour and love to the disorderly story teased in the trailer. The movie likewise boasts an ensemble supporting cast including Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in critical functions.

Discussing the movie, David Dhawan stated, “This is my 46th movie, and amusing my audience continues to offer me most significant delight. The movie has all the active ingredients of a traditional household performer– humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Apart from the funny ratio, the movie’s music album has actually currently begun producing buzz online. Tracks like ‘WOW’ have actually become energetic dance numbers, while ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ includes a romantic layer to the story. ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ is progressively ending up being a popular wedding event playlist favourite amongst audiences.

Manufacturer Ramesh Taurani likewise opened about the vision behind the performer. “With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Haiwe wished to develop a wholesome performer filled with laughter, music, love, and household enjoyable. We’re thrilled for audiences to experience the movie’s energy and insanity,” he stated.

Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Tips Films, and co-produced by Maximilian Films UK, the movie intends to provide a sentimental big-screen funny experience for household audiences. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to launch in movie theaters on June 5.

Check out: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch’s most EMOTIONAL minute: David Dhawan gets teary-eyed and states, “Everybody must have a child like Varun”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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