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Business Lenin group surprises with teaser; Akhil impresses with his Chittoor accent By Correspondent - 212

Upgraded on : 23 May 2026, 8:10 am On the celebration of Nagarjuna Akkineni finishing 40 years as a star, the makers of Lenin revealed the movie’s teaser. Akhil Akkineni plays the lead function, while Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead. The movie is being produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, while Annapurna Studios exists the job. The teaser starts with Bhagyashri Borse carrying out in a phase play as the mythological character Duryodhana, while the popular discussion of N T Rama Rao from Daana Veera Soora Karna plays in the background. The teaser then moves focus to the chemistry in between Akhil and Bhagyashri. Akhil appears totally changed for the function, and the remodeling is plainly noticeable throughout the teaser.

Compared to his earlier movies, Akhil appears to have actually put in significant effort for LeninAmong the significant highlights is his discussion shipment in the Chittoor accent, which includes credibility to his character. S Thaman’s background rating likewise works efficiently in the teaser and raises expectations for the movie, which is slated for release on June 26.

Star Sivaji plays Akhil’s dad in the movie, and the father-son relationship seems among the psychological highlights. Lenin is billed as an action performer, the teaser primarily concentrates on home entertainment and the chemistry in between the lead set.