Lenin group surprises with teaser; Akhil impresses with his Chittoor accent

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23 May 2026, 8:10 am
On the celebration of Nagarjuna Akkineni finishing 40 years as a star, the makers of Lenin revealed the movie’s teaser. Akhil Akkineni plays the lead function, while Bhagyashri Borse stars as the female lead. The movie is being produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, while Annapurna Studios exists the job.
The teaser starts with Bhagyashri Borse carrying out in a phase play as the mythological character Duryodhana, while the popular discussion of N T Rama Rao from Daana Veera Soora Karna plays in the background. The teaser then moves focus to the chemistry in between Akhil and Bhagyashri. Akhil appears totally changed for the function, and the remodeling is plainly noticeable throughout the teaser.