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Business Vashu Bhagnani: Varun Dhawan never ever troubled to call even after losses we dealt with for Coolie no 1 By Correspondent - 273

Upgraded on : 23 May 2026, 8:09 am Vashu Bhagnani and Tips Films, who had actually worked together on numerous movies for over 20 years, presently discover themselves in the middle of a fight and legal fight over music rights of their 1999 partnership Biwi No. 1directed by David Dhawan. In a current interview, Vashu Bhagnani openly discussed the fight, likewise opening on absence of courtesy from both David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after the business failure of Coolie No 1 Revealing his annoyance over Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s indifference over the industrial losses for Coolie No 1Vashu stated, “We suffered a loss of INR 27 crore for Coolie No. 1 in 2020. He never ever even troubled to ask how I was doing. I am broken because after doing so much, they are making me out to be the burglar, the fool. Varun Dhawan is stating these things. David Ji is stating these things. Ramesh Ji too. There is no requirement for this.”

It remained in 2025 that the dripped videos from the sets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai took social networks by storm, when a couple of clips of Varun Dhawan grooving together with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde to a recreated variation of ‘Chunnari Chunnari, went viral, starting the continuous conflict over copyright rights in between Puja Entertainment and Tips Music.

In journalism conference, Vashu Bhagnani likewise exposed that while he offered the audio rights of Biwi No 1 to Tips at the time of release, the underlying film-linked copyright and leisure consents still needed his authorization, which he was injured that neither David Dhawan nor Ramesh Taurani notified him about preparing to utilize the music of Biwi No 1. Resolving the topic of the disputed music rights, Vashu kept in mind, “He should not have actually taken these tunes. A minimum of he ought to have concerned me and informed me. How can you shoot the very same tunes for another manufacturer? There needs to be principles in the market.”

The manufacturer likewise declared this was the factor for cancelling of the trailer launch occasion for the movie on Thursday, including, “They understood about the contempt of court. They made a reason by calling it a problem. Now they have actually gone and submitted in Patna court.”

On May 13, Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment had actually protected interim security from the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I, Katihar, in procedures started versus Tips Music Limited and other celebrations worrying the unauthorised exploitation and business abuse of copyright rights. Following the judgment, Tips Music had actually rejected the claims levelled versus it, calling Puja Entertainment’s claims “destructive” and “misconstrued.”