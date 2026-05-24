Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer: Varun Dhawan headings the disorderly funny about a wannabe-dad

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Upgraded on : 23 May 2026, 7:29 am

The formally trailer of upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was revealed on Saturday. Directed by David Dhawan, the funny performer likewise stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde ahead cast.

The trailer exposes a rather goofy story– the lead character( Varun Dhawan ), in his desperate quote to be daddy at the soonest, wishes to get lawfully separated from his other half Bani (Mrunal Thakur), and start a brand-new relationship with another girl Preet (Pooja Hegde). Much to his surprise, both his spouse and sweetheart reveal their pregnancy at when, while likewise landing up at the very same hotel at the exact same time. How the striving dad figure now handles the expectations of 2 females at the same time, while likewise keeping them far from each other types the essence of the story.