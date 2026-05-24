Hong Kong – Hong Kong Heritage Museum showcases Haven Collection’s Ming furniture and modern artistic chairs (with photos)

Hong Kong Heritage Museum showcases Haven Collection’s Ming furniture and modern artistic chairs (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM) is staging the “WoW! Hong Kong Design Series II – East-West Design Reflections: Haven Collection’s Ming Furniture and a Century of Chair Play” exhibition starting from tomorrow (May 24) to April 12 next year. Guest-curated by renowned local designer and artist Mr Freeman Lau, the exhibition showcases a series of Ming furniture treasures from local collector and owner of the Haven Collection, Dr Lau Chu-pak, paired with artistic chairs from the HKHM’s collection as well as iconic works of modern furniture design. It explores the profound influence of Ming furniture as a cultural symbol of China and its ongoing dialogue and transformation within contemporary design.



Addressing the opening ceremony held today (May 23), the Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services (Culture), Miss Eve Tam, said that Ming furniture embodies the profound wisdom of traditional Chinese design. Crafted from exquisite materials, with clean silhouettes and elegant forms, it fully exemplifies the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship. Through a unique perspective that juxtaposes past and present and pairs East and West, this exhibition illustrates how contemporary designers draw inspiration from Chinese cultural heritage, using upcycled materials and new technologies to reinterpret traditional craftsmanship in the modern era.



Other officiating guests included Legislative Council Member and Museum Expert Adviser for the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), Professor Lau Chi-pang; Dr Lau; Mr Lau; and the Museum Director of the HKHM, Mr Brian Lam.



The exhibits generate in-depth conversations between the past and the present. The craftsmanship on display ranges from traditional mortise-and-tenon joinery to cutting-edge 3D-printing techniques, with materials ranging from precious Chinese rosewood to eco-friendly upcycled resources. Highlights include a horseshoe armchair crafted from precious Chinese rosewood (huanghuali), distinguished by its clean and elegant silhouette – a form that embodies the ancient Chinese principle of “round heaven and square earth”. Another highlight is a grand-scale alcove bed made of Chinese southern elm. It features an enclosed chamber space, inviting visitors to closely observe the refined daily life of women from ancient noble families.



In parallel with the traditional furniture, the exhibition also features guest curator Mr Lau’s curated selection of modern furniture, including the iconic “CH24 Wishbone Chair” by renowned Danish modern designer Hans J Wegner, alongside creative works by local designers and artists. Among them is “Golden Blossom”, a 3D-printed flower table by artist Victor Wong that features carvings of exquisite floral motifs, symbolising wealth and harmony. The “Yuan Chair”, designed by Koren Sin and Kirin Leung, takes the Chinese drum stool’s simple form and reinterprets it with a twist of modern parametric style. These design works reveal contemporary interpretations of traditional Chinese furniture by designers from Hong Kong and abroad.



The exhibition will be held at Function Place, 1/F of the HKHM. Admission is free. It is also one of the activities in the Chinese Culture Promotion Series by the LCSD. A series of talks will be held during the exhibition, inviting audiences to explore the craftsmanship and design of Ming furniture and to examine how Chinese culture is deeply rooted in everyday life and has shaped the evolving aesthetics of everyday objects over the past century. For details of the exhibition and activities, please visit hk.heritage.museum/en/exhibitions/wow2_furniture.html.