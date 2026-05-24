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Hong Kong – Hong Kong taps Central Asia growth

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Leslie Atkins
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Hong Kong taps Central Asia growth

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     The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, will lead a trade mission to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in June to boost trade co-operation.

     The Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Professor Frederick Ma, spoke to News.gov.hk about the opportunities that the Chief Executive’s trade delegation will bring to Mainland and Hong Kong companies.

     The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature from today (May 24) in text and video format.

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