GIFT City-Based Asset Manager Caravella Launches IFSCA-Governed Fund Platform Enabling Global and Indian Managers to Launch Funds Through a Seamless Plug-and-Play Infrastructure

Asset Management Company, a licensed Fund Management Entity (Non-Retail) based in GIFT City today has announced the launch of the Caravella IFSC Fund Platform: a comprehensive plug-and-play regulatory and operational framework designed to enable third-party fund managers to seamlessly establish and manage investment schemes from India’s premier international financial services centre (IFSC), GIFT City.

The platform represents one of the early plug-and-play FME models under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025, enabling domestic and international investment managers to efficiently launch India-focused, cross-border, and global investment strategies through the IFSC.

Through the platform, global allocators, family offices, institutional investors, NRIs/OCIs, high-net-worth investors, and other international market participants can access professionally structured investment vehicles operating within the IFSC regulatory framework.

By leveraging Caravella’s regulated infrastructure, fund managers can launch IFSC-based investment schemes without establishing an independent Fund Management Entity, building local operational teams, or navigating the complexities of regulatory approvals and infrastructure setup.

The platform provides a structured launch pathway with timelines as short as 60 days, enabling managers to bring investment strategies to market quickly while operating within a fully compliant institutional framework.

Taruna Dhingra, CEO, Caravella Asset Management, said,“The launch of our IFSC Fund Platform marks a critical structural shift in how global and India-focused fund managers can access GIFT City. By institutionalising the regulatory and operational backbone under a plug-and-play model, we are significantly reducing the time, cost, and complexity traditionally associated with establishing and running an investment fund. Fund managers can now focus purely on strategy, capital raising, and portfolio construction, while we provide the governance, infrastructure, and operational execution required under the IFSCA regulatory framework.”

“Caravella is fundamentally a wealth and fund management institution focused on long-term, sustainable value creation for investors. The platform is a natural extension of that philosophy.With leadership experience across Europe, the Middle East, and India including exposure to the evolution of major global financial hubs, we bring a strong cross-border structuring perspective to GIFT City. Our goal is not merely to provide infrastructure, but to serve as a strategic partner supporting fund managers through launch, scale, and institutional growth, she added.

Enabling a New Model for Fund Launch in GIFT City

Under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025, Caravella is authorised to establish and manage investment schemes on behalf of third-party managers.

Traditionally, launching a fund platform in the IFSC requires managers to obtain a separate FME licence, establish a physical presence in GIFT City, recruit regulatory and compliance personnel, meet net-worth thresholds, and build a full operational ecosystem.

Through the Caravella IFSC Fund Platform, managers can instead operate under Caravella’s existing regulated infrastructure, significantly accelerating market entry.

The platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end framework, including:

• Regulatory registration and scheme structuring

• Principal Officer oversight and governance framework

• Compliance and regulatory reporting infrastructure

• IFSC-based operational presence

• Fund documentation and structuring support

• Coordination with custodians, administrators, auditors, and other service providers

• Banking and fund administration setup

The platform is strategy-agnostic, supporting both open-ended and closed-ended structures, subject to IFSCA regulations.