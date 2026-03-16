Livpure Expands Physical Retail Presence with Exclusive Brand Outlet Launch in National Capital Strengthening Access to Smart Home Solutions

The new experience-led brand outlet gives consumers direct access to Livpure’s wellness focused innovations across water, air, and kitchen categories

With this latest launch, Livpure continues to deepen its presence in high potential markets where experiential and trust led retail is actively shaping consumer decisions

Livpure, one of India’s leading and most trusted customer-centric brands dedicated to consumer well-being, announced the launch of its latest Exclusive Brand Outlet in New Delhi. The new store brings Livpure’s complete range of smart, convenient, and wellness focused home solutions closer to consumers, while delivering an immersive in-store experience that empowers families to make informed and confident purchase decisions.

The Delhi Exclusive Brand Outlet further strengthens Livpure’s focus on expanding its footprint across key metro markets, with the capital emerging as a strong center for premium home upgrades, technology enabled living, and wellness conscious households. Following the successful launch of multiple Exclusive Brand Outlets in 2026, this opening represents another key milestone in the brand’s retail growth journey, built around hands on product discovery, transparent consumer interaction, and enabling long term value through informed choices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, said, “The launch of our Exclusive Brand Outlet in Delhi reflects Livpure’s continued commitment to strengthening our presence across India’s most influential and fast evolving urban markets. The capital city represents an aware and aspirational consumer base that values technology, wellness, and informed decision making for their homes. Our Exclusive Brand Outlets are created to deliver an immersive environment where consumers can explore our full portfolio, understand the impact of our smart and wellness focused solutions, and make confident, well considered choices that improve everyday living.”

Staying aligned with its philosophy of wellness powered by technology, the new Delhi outlet showcases Livpure’s top performing innovations across categories, with AI and IoT enabled solutions available for hands on interaction. This includes the brand’s 2X Filter Life Water Purifier Range, its Maintenance-Free Water Purifier series, Voice-Enabled Chimneys, and a wide portfolio of smart and energy‑efficient appliances that highlight Livpure’s focus on sustainable and future‑ready living. Visitors can experience live product demonstrations, understand performance outcomes directly, and receive personalized assistance from trained specialists.

As physical retail continues to play a critical role in building consumer trust, especially across diverse Indian markets, Livpure plans to further accelerate its retail expansion across the country. The company aims to open 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets across key markets during the next financial year, bringing its wellness‑focused ecosystem closer to more Indian homes.***