Indian Silk House Agencies strengthens national expansion with Maharashtra debut in Nashik

The first store in the state introduces the brand’s celebrated ‘Sarees of India’ to the region

Interior façade of Indian Silk House Agencies Nashik Store

Indian Silk House Agencies, East India’s most trusted saree brand for over five decades, has opened its first store in Maharashtra in the city of Nashik. Marking the brand’s entry into the state and 65th store nationwide, the launch represents an important milestone in its national expansion journey. With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and authenticity, Indian Silk House Agencies brings its celebrated ‘Sarees of India’ to Nashik, showcasing the artistry of more than 15,000 artisans across 60+ weaving clusters pan India.

Celebrating the festive spirit of the region, the Nashik store introduces a special Gudi Padwa Edit featuring festive silk sarees curated for the occasion. The store presents a thoughtfully curated selection spanning Bengal Classics such as Kantha, Baluchari, Matka, Tussar and cotton sarees alongside a South Special range of Kanjivaram, Kanchipuram and Arni silks. The Heritage Collection brings together iconic weaves from across the country, including Banarasi, Katan Banarasi, Hyderabadi Katan, Ikkat, Bandhej, Paithani, Gadwal and Uppada, offering customers a rich repertoire of silks suited for everyday elegance as well as festive and milestone occasions. To celebrate the launch, Indian Silk House Agencies is offering an inaugural Flat 10% off across collections for a limited period until 20th March 2026.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Darshan Dudhoria, CEO, Indian Silk House Agencies, said, “Nashik marks our gateway into Maharashtra, a state with a deep and enduring connection to textiles and traditional weaves. As one of the region’s important cultural and pilgrimage centres, Nashik brings together heritage, commerce and a strong appreciation for traditional craftsmanship. With this expansion, we are delighted to introduce the ‘Sarees of India’ to customers in the state. Through this store, we hope to offer customers access to authentic handwoven sarees from weaving clusters across the country while celebrating India’s rich textile heritage and supporting the artisan communities that sustain these traditions.”



Indian Silk House Agencies today operates through a strong and steadily expanding national retail footprint with 65 stores across 15 states, making significant strides in deepening its presence across Tier I-IV cities and strengthening its omni-channel network with D2C website indiansilkhouseagencies.com. The Nashik store marks the brand’s entry into Maharashtra and reinforces its commitment to bringing authentic Indian handlooms to new regions while continuing to support artisan communities through long term partnerships and responsible retail growth.