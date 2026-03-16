John Crane helps pulp and paper mills cut water use by 90% and extend seal life to over a year

Type SB2 USP seal upgrade delivers major water savings, improved reliability and cost reduction

John Crane, a global leader in flow-control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment, and a business of Smiths Group plc, is helping the Indian pulp and paper sector significantly improve reliability and sustainability performance. By leveraging proven success from global applications, including a leading mill in the Southern United States, John Crane is demonstrating how to reduce water consumption by 90% and save $75,000 (approx. ₹63 Lakhs) in total cost of ownership through a mechanical seal upgrade in cellulose fiber production processes.

The solution addresses persistent seal failures and excessive water use that impact mill reliability, operating costs, and sustainability performance. By deploying John Crane’s Type SB2 USP heavy-duty dual cartridge mechanical seal with Upstream Pumping (USP) seal face technology, mills can extend seal life from weeks to more than a year while sharply reducing water demand.

Previously, industrial operations have experienced frequent mechanical seal failures, with mean time between repairs (MTBR) averaging just three weeks. These failures cause repeated production interruptions, increased maintenance workload, and higher operating costs. In addition, many existing sealing arrangements consume approximately three gallons (approx. 11.3 liters) of water per minute without conservation measures, creating both financial and environmental challenges.

Following technical reviews, John Crane engineers recommend the Type SB2 USP seal, designed specifically for demanding slurry and abrasive pulp applications. The USP seal face technology enables stable, non-contacting operation, reducing barrier fluid requirements while improving reliability and energy efficiency. The seals are typically installed alongside a John Crane seal reservoir and a 5-micron filtration system, creating a robust and controlled sealing environment.

Since implementation in similar demanding environments, mills have increased mean time between repairs (MTBR) from three weeks to more than 12 months, virtually eliminating unplanned stoppages. Water consumption has been reduced by 90%, from three gallons per minute to 0.3 gallons per minute (approx. 1.1 liters), and total cost of ownership has been lowered by $75,000 through reduced maintenance and operating expenses.

The success of these projects strengthens industry confidence in the Type SB2 USP seal and opens opportunities for wider deployment across other slurry pump applications as part of ongoing reliability and sustainability strategies in the region.

“This case study highlights how advanced sealing technology can deliver measurable reliability improvements while supporting responsible water management in demanding pulp and paper applications,” said Mike Eason, Chief Technology Officer, John Crane. “By extending seal life and cutting water use by 90%, we helped the mill reduce costs, improve uptime and align operations with long-term sustainability goals.”