Swiss Beauty Collaborates with Zepto on Hybrid AI-Led Film, Marking the Return of Viral Jelly Verse Glow Stick

Swiss Beauty’s viral makeup sensation, the Jelly Verse Glow Stick, has been restocked following overwhelming consumer demand and is now available on Zepto, with delivery in minutes.

To mark this moment, Swiss Beauty and Zepto have come up with a hybrid AI-led and live-action brand film, celebrating the product’s restock and its instant accessibility via Zepto.



Film Link:https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVxhLvcD6bB/?igsh=MWZobTdsMWkxanF4Yw==

Since its launch, Jelly Verse has become a runaway hit, selling over 100,000 units across all sales channels and gaining traction across digital and social platforms. Its innovative jelly-bouncy texture, high-shine payoff, and multi-use versatility have made it one of the most talked-about products in the Indian beauty market.

Commenting on the restock and Zepto availability, Mohit Goyal, Co-Founder & Director, Swiss Beauty: “Jelly Verse reflects the direction in which the beauty industry is evolving, where innovation in texture, sensorial experience, and instant accessibility come together to create products that truly excite consumers. The overwhelming response to Jelly Verse has reinforced our belief that today’s beauty users actively seek formats that are playful, versatile, and trend-forward. The restock is a response to this incredible consumer demand, and our partnership with Zepto enables us to bring that excitement to consumers almost instantly. Quick commerce is redefining how beauty is discovered and purchased, and through this collaboration, we are ensuring that high-demand, viral products like Jelly Verse are available exactly when consumers want them.

The collaboration between Swiss Beauty and Zepto ensures that the popular Jelly Verse Glow Stick reaches consumers swiftly, meeting the high demand.

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Pankaj More, Senior Vice President – Category Management, Zepto, said:

“Beauty today is increasingly driven by trends, discovery, and impulse. Consumers see a product online and want to try it instantly. By bringing Jelly Verse to Zepto, we’re turning that moment of discovery into delivery within minutes. Our collaboration with Swiss Beauty reflects how quick commerce is expanding beyond essentials to include high-demand, culturally relevant beauty innovations exactly when the excitement is at its peak.”

The Swiss Beauty Jelly Verse Glow Stick features a bouncy, jelly-like texture infused with aqua, providing a refreshing cooling sensation with every glide. Designed as a 3-in-1 multi-use product, it can be applied to eyes, lips, and cheeks for a dewy, luminous finish.

Available in 6 Shades:

Star Shower | Bronzed Eclipse | Solar Flash | Moon Drip | Orbit Gleam | Twilight Beam

MRP: ₹449

With Jelly Verse now restocked and available on Zepto, Swiss Beauty continues to expand its footprint across quick-commerce platforms, making high-demand beauty products instantly accessible to consumers. The brand remains committed to delivering innovative, trend-led, and user-friendly products that resonate with modern beauty enthusiasts across India.