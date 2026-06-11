KR Group Deploys Netradyne’s AI to Build a Culture of Safer Driving Across Hazardous Goods and Passenger Fleets

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, announced the driver safety outcomes of its technology across KR Group companies, a leading fleet operator in the space of LPG fuel distribution, ammonia gas haulage, and intercity passenger transit in India. The results analysed after six months of deployment show significant improvement across identified key performance indicators, including speed violations, driver distractions, following distance, driver- drowsiness, collision warning, hard braking and acceleration, GreenZone® Score, and Driver Stars.

Data shows that real-time, in-cab coaching can significantly improve driver safety outcomes, with the fleets reporting a 64% reduction in driver distraction events and a 65% decline in drowsiness alerts, a 100% speeding correction rate, and a more than 90% reduction in mobile phone usage within six months.

KR Trans Fuels, KR Gases, and KRT Carriers manage some of India’s most safety-critical transport environments, where the consequences of a single incident can extend far beyond the vehicle. Safety has long been a core focus of the KR group, supported by structured protocols such as GPS tracking, strict no-phone policies, and regulated driver rest cycles. However, leadership recognised the need to go a step further with real-time visibility into on-road behaviour to validate compliance, identify emerging risks, and strengthen a truly preventive safety approach.

The rollout was built on Netradyne’s Driver•i® platform, which combines real-time, in-cab audio coaching on risks such as speeding, distraction, unsafe following distance, and drowsiness with GreenZone® Score, a data-driven performance framework that gives fleet managers an objective, ongoing view of driver behaviour for coaching, recognition, and accountability.

“We have always prioritised safety, but we needed greater visibility at the driver level, where decisions are made in real time. Drowsiness on a night haul, a moment of distraction, or a hand reaching for a phone, these are risks no policy can prevent. What Netradyne gave us was real-time visibility and the ability to act on it instantly, helping us build a more preventive approach to safety,” said Suresh Kumar, MD & Owner, KR Trans Fuels, KR Gases & KRT Carriers. “The numbers reflect that, but more importantly, we’re seeing a clear shift in how our drivers approach safety every day,” he added.

The results were visible across all three entities. KR Gases, which operates some of the group’s highest-risk vehicles, recorded a 100% speeding correction rate, while fleets also recorded corrective action in 96% of unsafe following-distance alerts. KR Trans Fuels, which operates the largest fleet in the group, reduced driver distraction by 64% in three months and cut phone-use incidents by more than 90%, from 20–30 per day to one or two. KRT Carriers, operating on urban and semi-urban passenger routes, recorded a 65% reduction in drowsiness alerts compared with peak levels.

At KR Group, GreenZone® Scores are reviewed monthly and directly linked to driver recognition and financial incentives, contributing to a double-digit improvement in driver performance while embedding safety into everyday operations.

“What KR Group has achieved is a blueprint for India’s fleet sector, deploy Physical AI at the driver level, build recognition into the system, and safety becomes a competitive advantage, not just a compliance requirement,” said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, Netradyne. “What we’re seeing is a clear shift toward real-time, video-telematics systems that can influence driver behaviour in the moment. This deployment shows how that approach can deliver consistent safety and performance outcomes at scale, and we expect this model to accelerate across India and the broader APAC region.”