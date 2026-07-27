Berlin Pride attack suspect shot dead

The suspect in the lethal Berlin Pride attack that left a single person dead and 29 hurt was shot and eliminated by cops throughout a conflict on Sunday in a suburban area of the city, authorities stated.

Abdul Ballout, a German person with Lebanese roots, was eliminated following a search that lasted almost 24 hours after the attack in downtown Berlin. District attorneys stated he had actually formerly looked for to sign up with the militant Islamic State group.

“According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin fire department, he died at the scene,” Berlin authorities stated.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had actually informed press reporters at the scene of the attack that “everything we see here indicates that we are dealing with an Islamist terrorist attack”

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The suspect had “attracted attention in the past through a high number of criminal offences, through radicalisation, through membership of the Islamist scene”Dobrindt stated, including that the enemy was born in Germany in 2005.

Ballout took a trip to Lebanon in 2025 with the objective of going to Syria to sign up with the Islamic State group, Berlin district attorneys stated Sunday.

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There, he reached numerous individuals who were presumed members of the militant group – or a minimum of he thought them to be, district attorneys stated. He was jailed in Lebanon in 2015 and sentenced by a military court to 3 months’ jail time for offenses consisting of incitement to spiritual and sectarian dispute.

He went back to Germany after finishing his sentence, where he was detained at the Berlin airport. Security sources informed Reuters the suspect had actually been launched from juvenile detention just 2 months earlier.

After trimming individuals down with the automobile, the opponent hurt some with a bladed weapon, believed to have actually been a machete, Dobrindt stated.