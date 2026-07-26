Harish Raj set to transform himself in Love Cocktail

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26 Jul 2026, 6:33 pm
For over 30 years, Harish Raj has actually been a familiar face to Kannada audiences, making affection through remarkable efficiencies on both the huge and little screens. Now, at 50, the actor-filmmaker enter among the most non-traditional functions of his profession: as a charming playboy in his upcoming movie Love Cocktail
With the release of the movie’s making video and tunes, Harish has actually formally begun promos for the romantic performer, which he has actually not just headlined however likewise composed and directed. Love Cocktail explores what occurs after heartbreak, providing a light-hearted take on carrying on from stopped working relationships and welcoming life with optimism and humour.