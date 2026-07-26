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Business Harish Raj set to transform himself in Love Cocktail By Leslie Atkins - 96

Upgraded on : 26 Jul 2026, 6:33 pm For over 30 years, Harish Raj has actually been a familiar face to Kannada audiences, making affection through remarkable efficiencies on both the huge and little screens. Now, at 50, the actor-filmmaker enter among the most non-traditional functions of his profession: as a charming playboy in his upcoming movie Love Cocktail With the release of the movie’s making video and tunes, Harish has actually formally begun promos for the romantic performer, which he has actually not just headlined however likewise composed and directed. Love Cocktail explores what occurs after heartbreak, providing a light-hearted take on carrying on from stopped working relationships and welcoming life with optimism and humour.

Discussing the turning point, Harish stated the movie holds unique significance as it accompanies his 30th year in the market. “I’ve finished 3 years in movie theater, and I’m now 50. I wished to commemorate this journey with everybody who has actually supported me.”

The star likewise fondly remembered veteran star Umesh, who played a crucial function in the movie however died before its release. He revealed joy about reuniting with star Abhinaya after years and applauded veteran star Umashree for her efficiency. Surprisingly, the movie was at first entitled Venkateshaya Namahahowever the makers later on altered it to Love Cocktail in spite of getting gratitude from the censor board for the initial cut.