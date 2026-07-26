18.2 C
London
Monday, July 27, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Harish Raj set to transform himself in Love Cocktail

Harish Raj set to transform himself in Love Cocktail

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
96

Upgraded on

:

26 Jul 2026, 6:33 pm

For over 30 years, Harish Raj has actually been a familiar face to Kannada audiences, making affection through remarkable efficiencies on both the huge and little screens. Now, at 50, the actor-filmmaker enter among the most non-traditional functions of his profession: as a charming playboy in his upcoming movie Love Cocktail

With the release of the movie’s making video and tunes, Harish has actually formally begun promos for the romantic performer, which he has actually not just headlined however likewise composed and directed. Love Cocktail explores what occurs after heartbreak, providing a light-hearted take on carrying on from stopped working relationships and welcoming life with optimism and humour.

Discussing the turning point, Harish stated the movie holds unique significance as it accompanies his 30th year in the market. “I’ve finished 3 years in movie theater, and I’m now 50. I wished to commemorate this journey with everybody who has actually supported me.”

The star likewise fondly remembered veteran star Umesh, who played a crucial function in the movie however died before its release. He revealed joy about reuniting with star Abhinaya after years and applauded veteran star Umashree for her efficiency. Surprisingly, the movie was at first entitled Venkateshaya Namahahowever the makers later on altered it to Love Cocktail in spite of getting gratitude from the censor board for the initial cut.

Manufacturer P Janardhan exposed that Harish used numerous hats throughout production, dealing with almost every innovative duty other than funding the task. “He looked after whatever and merely asked me to come to the set whenever required,” the manufacturer stated, revealing self-confidence that audiences would take pleasure in the movie.

Star Abhinaya remembered dealing with Harish in the funny tv serial Hogli Bidi Sirwhere she initially acknowledged his capacity to be a hero. “I informed him at that time that he might end up being a hero, and he showed it,” she stated with a smile.

Produced under the Sri Lakshmi Janardhan banner, Love Cocktail Stars Prakruthi Prasad, Tabala Nani, Ashok and Umashree in critical functions, with music by Praveen Srinivasa Murthy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner

Books 0
Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:32 pmFor a whole generation...

Shahi Kabir exposes Mohanlal movie remains in the works, remembers star’s guidance on establishing the script

Books 0
Mohanlal (L), Shahi Kabir (R)Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:29...

Rishab Shetty coordinate with Spider-Man

Books 0
Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:27 pmRecently, Hollywood promos in...

Popular

Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner

Books 0
Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:32 pmFor a whole generation...

Shahi Kabir exposes Mohanlal movie remains in the works, remembers star’s guidance on establishing the script

Books 0
Mohanlal (L), Shahi Kabir (R)Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:29...

Rishab Shetty coordinate with Spider-Man

Books 0
Upgraded on:26 Jul 2026, 6:27 pmRecently, Hollywood promos in...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here