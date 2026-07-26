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Business Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner By Leslie Atkins - 97

Upgraded on : 26 Jul 2026, 6:32 pm For a whole generation of Kannada music enthusiasts, simply a couple of lines of’Khushiyaagide Eko Ninnindalefrom the movie Tajmahal suffice to revive memories of love, college days and among Krishna Ajay Rao’s many unforgettable on-screen efficiencies. Sung by Bollywood playback experience Kunal Ganjawala, the tune ended up being an immediate chartbuster and stays among Kannada movie theater’s most-loved tunes. Now, after years, the popular vocalist is making a much-awaited go back to Kannada movie theater. This time, too, it is for an Ajay Rao movie. Kunal has actually provided his voice to’Amorathe very first single from Partnerwhich is set to launch on July 27. The reunion has actually currently stimulated enjoyment amongst fans who have long waited to hear the vocalist’s unique voice in a Kannada romantic number when again.

For many years, Kunal Ganjawala has actually provided numerous unforgettable Kannada tunes, consisting of hits from movies such as Akash Aishwarya Arasu Mungaru Male Charminar Aramane Milana Shouryaand Cheluvina Chittaraamong others. His emotional vocals and uncomplicated capability to mix tune with feeling made him among the most popular playback vocalists in Kannada movie theater throughout the 2000s. While he continued to sing throughout several Indian languages, his Kannada trips slowly ended up being less, making his return even more unique.

Made Up by Nakul Abhyankar with lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma, the vibrant track has actually been shot around Puducherry, with choreography by Murali Master, and is anticipated to include Ajay Rao in a trendy brand-new avatar.