Kunal Ganjawala reunites with Ajay Rao for Partner

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26 Jul 2026, 6:32 pm
For a whole generation of Kannada music enthusiasts, simply a couple of lines of’Khushiyaagide Eko Ninnindalefrom the movie Tajmahal suffice to revive memories of love, college days and among Krishna Ajay Rao’s many unforgettable on-screen efficiencies. Sung by Bollywood playback experience Kunal Ganjawala, the tune ended up being an immediate chartbuster and stays among Kannada movie theater’s most-loved tunes.
Now, after years, the popular vocalist is making a much-awaited go back to Kannada movie theater. This time, too, it is for an Ajay Rao movie. Kunal has actually provided his voice to’Amorathe very first single from Partnerwhich is set to launch on July 27. The reunion has actually currently stimulated enjoyment amongst fans who have long waited to hear the vocalist’s unique voice in a Kannada romantic number when again.