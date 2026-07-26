Shahi Kabir exposes Mohanlal movie remains in the works, remembers star’s guidance on establishing the script

Mohanlal (L), Shahi Kabir (R)

Upgraded on : 26 Jul 2026, 6:29 pm

Writer-filmmaker Shahi Kabir has actually exposed that he remains in talks with Mohanlal for a brand-new movie. Speaking with Press reporter television throughout the promos of the upcoming Kunchacko Boban-starrer UnmadhamShahi stated he had actually currently told the core concept of a story to the veteran star, however the job is still in the composing phase.

“Actually, I had narrated a story to Lalettan. I haven’t presented the complete story yet. I had only shared the core idea. That’s how all my films have been so far. I wrote Joseph after pitching an idea. Similarly, I narrated a story to him on the sets of Patriot. He liked the idea. I was narrating it in a more complicated way, and he asked me, ‘Can’t you write it in a straightforward manner?’ So I started writing it that way. There’s a certain tension in it. Whenever I write for Lalettan, I end up rewriting it, hoping it doesn’t get rejected. That story is still there. I haven’t been able to present it yet. We’re still going through that process,” stated Shahi.

Shahi therefore signs up with the growing list of new-generation Malayalam filmmakers keen to team up with Mohanlal. Dileesh Pothan is set to partner with the star for Nedumkandam Miraclewhich is anticipated to go on floorings later on this year. National Award-winning filmmaker Krishand has actually likewise validated that he is establishing a task with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal is presently shooting for Athimanoharamreuniting with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy.