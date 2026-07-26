Rishab Shetty coordinate with Spider-Man

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26 Jul 2026, 6:27 pm
Recently, Hollywood promos in India concentrated on red carpets, called trailers, and celeb hosts. Now, among Kannada movie theater’s most significant stars has actually signed up with that discussion. Kantara‘s Rishab Shetty has actually partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for an unique project promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Peter Parker Meets Rishab Shetty
Sony Pictures launched an unique advertising video including Rishab on its authorities social networks platforms. The video was shown the caption, “Rishab Shetty entering Peter Parker’s world was not on anyone’s bingo card…” and it has actually currently begun to distribute online. Rather of recreating action scenes, the discount concentrates on feeling. Rishab speaks about the last minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere Peter Parker chooses to let the world forget him. He shares his ideas on the solitude that follows and the peaceful problem of living as a superhero, where the best sacrifices typically go undetected.