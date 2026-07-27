Army looks for desi drone-radars to tap thick forests

New Delhi: The Indian Army is seeking to obtain native drone-mounted radars that can peek through thick forests and thick tree cover to discover the motion of terrorists. In a note, the army stated current terrorist activities have actually verified the urgency of obtaining the system that can track motion through thick foliage.

Counter-insurgency operations in both Jammu & & Kashmir and the North East need soldiers to comb through big, thick forests that terrorists utilize both for motions and to establish hideouts. The hunt for terrorists accountable for the Pahalgam attack in 2015 took control of 3 months, with the killers lastly being neutralised at the thick Dachigam forest as part of Operation Mahadev.

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With satellites being of minimal usage due to an absence of extensive real-time protection and constraints of sensing units, the army is looking for drone-mounted foliage-penetration radars that can identify human motion. The proposition has actually been drifted as a Make II job, with the Infantry Directorate directing the acquisition.

Under the procedure, the market will need to invest its own funds for research study and advancement, with the army devoted to purchasing the radars if they satisfy technical requirements. While no numbers have actually yet been defined, the army will need a substantial variety of the systems for all its counter-insurgency systems in Kashmir and the North East.

The army is searching for a system that can be fitted onboard a light-weight drone with an all-up weight of not more than 20 kg, endurance of 60-120 minutes, and running variety of 5-10 km. It likewise desires the system to be able to peek through thick foliage penetration and send real-time information to soldiers on the ground.

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Safe interactions and compatibility with NAVSTAR, GLONASS and IRNSS is likewise preferable.

A handful of Indian business have actually currently been dealing with the innovation, while some have actually consolidated foreign innovation partners. The army desires a minimum of 60% native material in the end product.

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