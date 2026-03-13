World Sleep Day Alert: Teen Sleep Crisis- 62% of Parents Say Smartphones Keep Teens Awake Past 11 PM





With World Sleep Day celebrated on March 13, and in this context, there are increasing concerns about teen sleep deprivation, which is becoming prominent in today’s society with the increase in late-night smartphone use by teens, leading to a range of health issues such as sleep disorders, fatigue, eye strain, reduced concentration, and overall health impacts.

Recently, a survey was conducted by COP (Child Online Protection), an app designed to help parents manage their children’s digital safety. The survey covered 5,000 parents of teenagers aged 12–18 across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

The findings reveal that late-night smartphone use is significantly disrupting teenagers’ sleep patterns across urban India.

Key Findings

Smartphones delaying bedtimes- 62% of parents say teens sleep after 11 PM due to smartphone use and 1 in 3 teens spends 2+ hours on screens after dinner .

say teens sleep and spends . Sleep quality concerns- 68% of parents worry screen addiction is affecting sleep quality and Late-night scrolling and notifications are disrupting sleep.

worry and Late-night scrolling and notifications are disrupting sleep. Night-time phone dependency- Many teens use phones in bed, leading to shorter and interrupted sleep.

City-Level Insights

Mumbai-68% teens sleep after 11 PM due to smartphone use and 72% of parents worry about screen addiction affecting sleep .

teens sleep and worry about . Delhi-66% teens sleep after 11 PM due to smartphone use and 46% wake up at night to check notifications (highest).

teens sleep and wake up (highest). Bengaluru- 53% use phones after going to bed (highest) and 74% of parents are concerned about screen addiction affecting sleep (highest).

Sandeep Kumar, Founder of COP App, said: “Sleep is crucial for a teenager’s mental development, emotional stability, and academic success. But smartphones have, in a way, added several hours to their bedtime. Many parents underestimate the impact late-night screen use has on teens’ sleep patterns. Establishing screen-free bedtime routines and encouraging healthy digital habits is extremely important.”

Parents in emerging cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad are increasingly concerned about the impact of late-night smartphone use on teenagers’ sleep, indicating that teen sleep disruption is no longer just a metro problem but a growing concern across non-metro urban centres as well.

Experts note that late-night digital stimulation and blue light emitted from screens can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder for teenagers to fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rested.

As conversations around digital wellbeing intensify, experts emphasize that World Sleep Day is a crucial reminder that better sleep begins with balanced technology use and mindful screen habits.