‘Written contract compulsory’: Odisha federal government proposes brand-new rental law

Among the essential functions of the draft law is the obligatory requirement of a composed rental contract. Unlike the existing practice of oral occupancy plans, all rental contracts will now need to be performed in composing.



Odisha federal government proposes brand-new rental law Photograph:(OTV)

In a significant reform of the state’s rental real estate system, the Odisha federal government has actually proposed changing the 59-year-old lease control law with a brand-new legislation focused on bringing higher openness, responsibility, and rapid conflict resolution in between proprietors and renters.

The state federal government has actually launched the draft Odisha Urban Rent Control Act, 2026, with the goal of modernising the rental structure in metropolitan locations. The proposed legislation has actually been prepared on the lines of the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act and consists of extensive arrangements relating to the rights and duties of property owners and renters, in addition to systems for solving conflicts.

Among the essential functions of the draft law is the obligatory requirement of a composed rental arrangement. Unlike the existing practice of oral occupancy plans, all rental contracts will now need to be carried out in composing and signed by both celebrations.

The draft likewise proposes that after signing the arrangement, property managers and renters need to register it with the Rent Authority and the regional police headquarters within 2 months. To improve the procedure, the federal government prepares to introduce an online website where all occupancy arrangements will be digitally signed up.

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Each signed up contract will be designated a special recognition number (Unique ID), making it possible for much easier confirmation of records and assisting in fast resolution of rental conflicts.

The proposed law likewise attends to the facility of unique tribunals and devoted dispute-resolution systems to guarantee that disputes in between property owners and occupants are settled in a time-bound way.