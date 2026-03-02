MY FM Creates Industry Record: Fastest Launch of New Stations in Phase III Auctions; Goes LIVE in 7 Cities, Expands to 37-Station Network

MY FM, the flagship radio brand of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, has set a new benchmark in the Indian radio industry by becoming the fastest private FM network to operationalise stations from the latest Phase III – Batch III auctions.

With the successful launch of 7 new stations, MY FM has expanded its footprint to 37 stations across India, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing private radio networks in the country.

Notably, among all private FM players who secured licences in the latest auction round, MY FM is the only network to have launched the highest number of newly awarded stations in record time, demonstrating unmatched execution capability and operational agility.

The newly launched stations include Daman, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Ratlam, Pali, Sri Ganganagar and Alwar. In each of these markets, MY FM is the first and only private radio broadcaster, bringing high-quality FM entertainment to listeners for the very first time.

Further strengthening its commercial readiness, MY FM has also received DAVP rate approval from the Government of India for these stations, enabling it to broadcast government advertising across the newly operational markets.

Speaking on the milestone, Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said: “Happy to share that we are the only Radio Station in the country to pick the maximum number of licenses in Phase 3 – Batch 3 auctions. We remain very positive about Radio and its growth going forward. The heart-warming response from these cities reaffirms the strength of the medium, and people are loving the 1st Private FM experience.”

Under Phase III – Batch III auctions, MY FM secured 14 new licences. The remaining seven stations are scheduled to go live in Q1 FY 2026–27, by the end of June 2026. Upon completion, MY FM will operate a 44-station network, emerging as the 4th largest private radio player in India.

Rahul Namjoshi, CEO – MY FM, added:

“Speed of execution is a game changer in our business. We are extremely proud of our team for launching seven cities in the shortest possible time. We look forward to adding the remaining seven cities at the earliest and further strengthening our national footprint.”

With its strong hyper-local programming philosophy, deep community connect, and high listener engagement, MY FM continues to deliver relevant entertainment and meaningful information across emerging and high-potential markets.