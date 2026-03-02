AdVITya’26 Concludes with Armaan Malik’s Chartbusters; VIT Bhopal Delivers a Festival of Scale, Skill and Student Spirit

AdVITya’26, one of Central India’s most expansive student-led celebrations at VIT Bhopal, culminated in a spectacular finale as celebrated singer Armaan Malik headlined the closing night at VIT Bhopal, delivering not only a power-packed set of chart-toppers but also a special on-stage moment that will be remembered long after the lights dimmed. In a highlight that sent the crowd into a frenzy, Malik performed his newly released track “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge” from Bhooth Bangla for the first time live at VIT Bhopal, giving students an exclusive musical premiere that elevated the night into something historic.

Blending romantic ballads with high-energy pop anthems, Malik’s performance turned the campus into a chorus of thousands. From soul-stirring melodies to dance-floor favourites, his set carried every shade of emotion, closing the festival on a triumphant and deeply resonant note.

The fest was guided under the leadership of Chancellor, VIT Bhopal University, Dr. G. Viswanathan, and supported by Vice President Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan; and Trustee Mrs. Ramani Balasundaram. The journey began on the sports fields from 21 to 24 February, where the AdVITya’26 Sports Fest drew over 1,000 participants competing across nine major disciplines. From tightly contested football and cricket finals to commanding performances in badminton, chess and weightlifting, the event showcased discipline and drive. The introduction of arm wrestling exclusively for VIT Bhopal students added a fresh competitive edge. Beyond medals and trophies, the sporting chapter strengthened teamwork and inter-institutional camaraderie, setting the tone for what followed.

From 26 to 28 February, the Techno-Cultural Fest carried that momentum forward. Stand-up comic Pranav Sharma opened proceedings with humour that resonated instantly with the student audience. Technical competitions such as TechTonic’26, Robo-Mania, Battle Bots, INNOVIT Finale, and Chakravyuh: Vinash Protocol tested coding precision, engineering skill, innovations, and strategic thinking. Gaming arenas buzzed with intensity, while Finance Carnival: Deal or Dominate placed negotiation and decision-making under real-time pressure. Cultural showcases including Jhalak 26, Kavya Manch, Padharo Saa 3.0 and VITB Got Latent, etc. ensured the arts held equal space alongside analytics and algorithms.

Music shaped the emotional arc of the festival. The 9Teen Band brought theatrical flair in pirate-inspired attire, performing inventive mash-ups of classic and contemporary Bollywood hits that had the crowd singing in unison. Singer Rashmeet Kaur followed with high-voltage energy, opening with Bajre Da Sitta and sustaining the momentum with a string of chartbusters that turned the night electric. On 27 February, Rajasthani folk exponent Jasu Khan Bisu infused the stage with traditional depth and regional pride, widening the festival’s cultural canvas before the grand finale by Armaan Malik, whose performance brought the celebration to a resounding close.

Taken together, AdVITya’26 was not merely a sequence of events. It was an ecosystem in motion. Students coded through the day and rehearsed by night. They competed fiercely, collaborated instinctively and celebrated collectively. The campus pulsed with ambition and belonging in equal measure. At VIT Bhopal, fulfilment did not sit on the sidelines. It played out in stadium finals, robotics arenas, poetry recitals and headline concerts.

As the final notes of Armaan Malik’s performance faded into applause, AdVITya’26 closed not with an end, but with a sense of momentum. The festival reaffirmed that higher education thrives when challenge, creativity and community meet on the same stage.