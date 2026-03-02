Dainik Bhaskar Group Honoured with Golden Peacock Award for CSR Excellence

Dainik Bhaskar Group has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), recognising its strong commitment to responsible growth and meaningful community impact across India.

The award was presented at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai, in the presence of leading industry representatives and distinguished guests from across the country.

This recognition celebrates the Group’s sustained efforts in areas such as environmental sustainability, education, public health, and community development. Over the years, Dainik Bhaskar Group has led several large-scale initiatives that have inspired citizen participation and created measurable impact on the ground.

Some of the key initiatives include Ek Ped Ek Zindagi, promoting environmental responsibility; Mitti Ke Ganesh, encouraging eco-friendly festive practices; Vastradaan, a large winter clothing donation drive benefitting lakhs of underprivileged citizens; and Sanskaar Vidya Niketan, supporting education and value-based learning. These campaigns have successfully mobilised communities and transformed awareness into collective action.

The award was received by Pawan Pandey, Vice President – Brand & Product Marketing, and Mr. Mayar Penkar, Chief Operating Officer – Corporate Sales, on behalf of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said: “This recognition strengthens our belief that media can be a powerful force for positive change. At Dainik Bhaskar Group, our commitment to community and sustainability is deeply rooted in our values. We will continue to build initiatives that create lasting and meaningful impact for society.”

The Golden Peacock Award is regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks of corporate excellence in India. It honours organisations that demonstrate leadership, transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes in Corporate Social Responsibility.