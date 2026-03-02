Concord Control Systems Limited Secures Rs. 53.73 Crore KAVACH 4.0 Order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems Limited (BSE: CNCRD), India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronic systems and critical electronic solutions company, announced that its associate company, Progota India Private Limited, has secured a significant order worth Rs. 53.73 crore from Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH 4.0 equipment, India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to prevent collisions, excessive speed, and signal passing at danger. Execution is scheduled within 12 months, reinforcing Concord’s role in enhancing railway safety under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Gaurav Lath, Joint Managing Director – Concord Control Systems Limited, states, “Kavach 4.0 represents a major step towards building a safer, more reliable rail network, and we are proud to contribute to this national mission. This significant order is a strong validation of our technological expertise, execution capabilities, and long-standing partnership with Indian Railways. At Concord, we are deeply committed to strengthening India’s railway safety ecosystem through indigenous, future-ready solutions.”

Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director – Concord Control Systems Limited, states, “This continued mandate reinforces our position as a trusted partner in India’s railway safety modernisation programme. This field order is not just a validation of our engineering capabilities but also a stepping stone for scaling our Kavach deployment across the Indian Railways network. We are confident that our fully in-house developed system will set new benchmarks for safety, reliability, and self-reliance in railway technology.”

Concord Control Systems Limited has secured several KAVACH 4.0 orders from Indian Railways prior to the recent Rs. 53.73 crore announcement, primarily through its associate company Progota India Private Limited, focusing on the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board equipment for this indigenous train collision avoidance system. In September 2025, the company bagged a Rs. 19.45 crore field order from South Central Railway, marking its first major deployment and validating its in-house SiL4-certified technology. This was followed in early February 2026 by a larger Rs. 185.09 crore contract for on-board loco equipment, also with a 12-month execution timeline via Progota, further solidifying Concord’s role in railway safety modernization and scalability.

This milestone builds on Concord’s growing expertise in KAVACH technology, following prior orders and RDSO approvals for Progota, where Concord holds a substantial stake. The project further solidifies the company’s commitment to modernizing India’s rail infrastructure amid nationwide KAVACH rollouts.