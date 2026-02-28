Hindustan Zinc Launches State-of-the-Art STEM Labs in Bichchari and Zinc Smelter Government Schools

Hindustan Zinc, India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, is setting new benchmarks in science and technology education through its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab initiative across government schools. In collaboration with the Society for All Round Development (SARD), the company has inaugurated immersive, technology-enabled learning spaces that are reshaping the way students engage with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Developed in Bichchari and Zinc Smelter Government Schools in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, these STEM Labs will serve as a medium for children aspiring science in the nearby villages.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Lokesh Bharti – District Education Officer, Udaipur; Ms. Meena Sharma – CBEO, Kurrabad; Ms. Sunita Boriwal – Principal, Bichchari Govt. School; Mr. Jaswant Rai – Principal, Zinc Smelter Government School Debari; Ms. Dharmi Bhai – Sarpanch, Bichchari; Mr. Kamal Singh, Ex Sarpanch; Mr. Babu Singh – Ex Sarpanch; Ms. Anupam Nidhi – Head CSR Vedanta Group; Mr. Vivek Yadav – SBU Director, Zinc Smelter Debari; Ms. Ruchika Naresh Chawla – CSR Head, Zinc Smelter Debari; and Ms. Aparna Vyas – Team Member, CSR.

Speaking on the initiative, Arun Misra, CEO & Whole time Director – Hindustan Zinc shared, “At Hindustan Zinc, we believe education is the foundation of lasting transformation. Our STEM Labs are designed to ignite curiosity, nurture problem-solving abilities, and equip young minds with the skills required for a rapidly evolving world. By bringing experiential learning into classrooms, we are enabling students in our communities to think beyond boundaries and aspire with confidence. This initiative reflects our larger vision of building future-ready generations and creating sustainable, inclusive growth.”

During the Inauguration, Mr. Lokesh Bharti – District Education Officer, Udaipur said, “Curiosity is the driving force behind meaningful learning, and this STEM Lab set up by Hindustan Zinc is nurturing that very spirit among our students. By introducing experiential and activity-based education, it strengthens conceptual clarity and scientific temperament at an early stage. Such initiatives complement the district’s vision of improving learning outcomes and preparing students for future academic and technological challenges. This is a progressive step toward transforming our classrooms into centers of innovation.” And Ms. Meena Sharma – CBEO, Kurrabad block shared, “When children get the opportunity to explore, experiment, and ask questions freely, their confidence grows naturally. The STEM Lab established by Hindustan Zinc is creating that environment of curiosity and hands-on learning in our block. It is especially encouraging to see rural students gaining exposure to modern tools and practical science. This initiative will go a long way in empowering our children to dream bigger and move ahead with confidence.”

Hindustan Zinc has established four immersive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Labs aimed at transforming government school education through experiential and tech-enabled learning. These include three model labs in Udaipur, at Government Senior Secondary School, Bichchari, Dabok, and Zinc Smelter Senior Secondary Schools. Each lab is equipped with advanced digital tools, refurbished infrastructure, and immersive technologies like Artificial & Virtual Reality (AR/VR), designed to make science education engaging, accessible, and future ready. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education, the initiative reinforces Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to ensuring inclusive, equitable, and technology-driven learning opportunities for all.

These STEM Labs have been designed as immersive innovation hubs that combine modern infrastructure with cutting-edge educational technology:

Refurbished classrooms with upgraded lighting, furniture, and interactive murals using BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) concepts.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Interactive Flat Panels with access to more than 5,000 digital learning modules across science and math subjects.

Augmented & Virtual Reality content delivery using advanced VR headsets and AR simulations to simplify complex concepts.

Thematic corners, talking walls, and hands-on micro-models that make learning visually engaging and relatable.

The initiative extends far beyond the installation of state-of-the-art laboratories; it is designed to strengthen the entire educational ecosystem surrounding them. Teachers are equipped with immersive, hands-on training that empowers them to make science more engaging, practical, and accessible for students. For learners, the journey goes beyond the classroom walls. Workshops, science fairs, and hackathons provide dynamic platforms to explore concepts, experiment with ideas, and apply knowledge in real-world contexts—fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

Through various social interventions and community development initiatives, Hindustan Zinc continues to advance its vision of holistic community development, nurturing education, building skills, enabling sustainable livelihoods, empowering women, strengthening healthcare, and preserving the environment. With a footprint that spans over 2,300 villages, Hindustan Zinc is positively transforming the lives of more than 23 lakh people and remains deeply committed to fostering inclusive growth and long-term social impact.