From Pranav Sharma’s Punchlines to Musical Night by The 9Teen Band, and Rashmeet Kaur, AdVITya’26 Off to an Electrifying Start

AdVITya’26, one of Central India’s flagship techno-cultural college fest at VIT Bhopal, kicked off on February 26, drawing students into a carefully curated mix of technical rigour, gaming intensity and cultural expression. Day 1 opened on a high note of laughter and lived experience as stand-up comic Pranav Sharma took centre stage with Stand-Up Uncut. Mr. Sharma delivered a set that blended campus humour, social observations and relatable storytelling, setting the tone for a festival that refuses to stay within silos.

The festival moved with pace and purpose across disciplines. The tech vertical led from the front, with TechTonic’26, Robo-Mania, Battle Bots, Chakravyuh: Vinash Protocol and Ultron: Learn and Crack pushing participants to code, strategise and build under pressure, while Cyber Carnival: Treasure Hunt, The Blackbox, Hawkathoon, and Rocket League layered logic with live arena energy.

Gaming intensified the momentum through VITB Gamer’s Asylum 6.0, V-RCADE, Imposter Protocol, PLAY IT BIG – Ludo & Ladders and Rush Arena, turning the campus into a charged battleground where leaderboards mattered and teamwork defined outcomes. The entrepreneurial edge came alive at Finance Carnival: Deal or Dominate, demanding negotiation and sharp decision-making, while CTRL+LOL and EvolFEST opened space for wit and experimentation.

Running parallel was a cultural showcase that refused to be an afterthought. Jhalak 26, Rang & Ruckus, Kavya Manch, Padharo Saa 3.0, Haryanvi Heat, Pandora’s House and Upside Down brought dance, poetry, regional pride and immersive storytelling into the spotlight, proving that at VIT Bhopal, innovation and expression thrive side by side.

The crescendo, however, belonged to the music. The much-anticipated Rock A’Blast ignited the stage with raw band energy, building momentum toward the grand Artist Night on 26th February. The 9Teen Band arrived in striking pirate-inspired attire, instantly commanding attention before launching into a vibrant mash-up of old and new Bollywood favourites. Their signature style stitched nostalgia with contemporary beats, turning familiar melodies into high-voltage crowd anthems. It was playful, theatrical and tightly executed, with the audience singing along from the first hook to the final chorus.

Rashmeet Kaur followed with unfiltered energy. Opening with the crowd-favourite Bajre Da Sitta, she set the tempo for a set packed with chartbusters that kept the campus on its feet. Her stage presence was effortless yet commanding, her vocals sharp and immersive. Together, the performances ensured Day 1 closed not quietly, but with a surge of rhythm that continues to echo across AdVITya’26.

While the student competitions across genres roll over to Day 2 and beyond, the artist night on 27th February belongs to Rajasthani folk exponent Jasu Khan Bisu, who brings the desert’s rich musical legacy to VIT Bhopal.