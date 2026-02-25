“Never fear rejection; it is your best teacher,” actor Sanya Malhotra tells students at the Under25 Summit At Campus

In a move to empower the next generation of young leaders and innovators, Under25, India’s leading youth network, hosted another successful edition of its Summit At Campus (SAC) in Mumbai, bringing students together for an immersive on-campus cultural and edutainment experience. The highlight was actor and emerging entrepreneur Sanya Malhotra, who connected with students through candid conversations and an interactive, hands-on matcha-making activity.

Ditching the couch to sit on the edge of the stage, Sanya’s session was as unfiltered as it gets. During the high-energy rapid-fire round, she opened up about the risks of choosing unconventional roles and her journey from her first-day jitters on the Dangal set to the success of her National-Award winning film, Kathal.

Beyond the screen, the conversation took an intimate turn as Sanya shared about being bullied for her curly hair and how she eventually learnt to embrace it with confidence. She also revealed her secret for versatility: a love for challenges that push her boundaries.

Reflecting on her campus journey nearly 14 years later, Sanya shared, “I moved to Mumbai right after college for a dance reality show which didn’t work out. Despite that setback, I maintained a relentless belief that my first break would be massive and then came Dangal. So never fear rejection; it is your best teacher. Exams only test you for a moment, but learning is lifelong. Enjoy the process and don’t stress.”

Speaking on the vision behind SACs, Jeel Gandhi, CEO, Under25, said, “This generation doesn’t want to be boxed in or be defined by narrow options. They are students, leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and future-focused all at once. Having Sanya Malhotra, someone who is balancing her craft along with building a business, perfectly captures that energy. Our goal is to create a space where students find the confidence to start their own ventures and walk away with real-world experience while still on campus. We want them to realise that their potential is only limited by how soon they decide to start.”

True to the SAC format and unlike typical college fests, the event blended conversation, performances, and student-led segments that reflected youth culture and expression. This edition marks a significant step in Under25’s mission to reach 200 colleges across 30 cities by March 2026. By bridging the gap between industry experts and student aspirations, Under25 once again provided a high-energy platform built for the students and by the students.

