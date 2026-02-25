Adani Krishnapatnam Port organised Mega and Multi Speciality Health Camp at Muthukur:

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), a flagship asset of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), today organized Mega and Multi Speciality health camp by Adani Foundation as an enabler of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Corporate Social Responsibility for community people in Muthukur Gram Pachayat with Dr. Surya, Dermatologist and Dr. Vidyasaran Reddy, Physician Cardiology from Apollo Hospitals, Nellore and Dr. CH. Suharshan Reddy from Adani Foundation under the guidance of senior management of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited.

The community families applauded the initiative taken by CEO Sir, AKPL in extending Medical Health Care Management for the poor people at their doorstep. The Doctors diagnosed 207 patients at the camp who are hailing from Madhura Nagar, Adalanagar, Simhadrinagar, Ramalingapuram, Omnagar, B S Kandriga, CVR Nagar, Makkalamitta villagers of Muthukur Gram Pachayat and basic mefical support with free medicine provided to the hailing patients. All villagers felt so Happy for medical care extended to the community families by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Management as well as Adani Foundation CSR Team.