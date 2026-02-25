IIT ROPAR MARKS 18th FOUNDATION DAY WITH MAJOR LAUNCHES IN RESEARCH, TECHNOLOGY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) celebrated its 18th Foundation Day on Tuesday, unveiling a host of new academic, technological and entrepreneurial initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem. The event, held at the institute auditorium under the overarching theme ‘Accelerating R&D, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in the Country,’ was graced by Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, as the Chief Guest, who delivered an inspiring keynote address. Hon’ble Governor said, “Institutions like IIT Ropar are the engines of a self reliant India. The quality of research, the spirit of entrepreneurship, and the dedication of the faculty and students here are a testament to what Indian higher education can achieve.”

The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar who said, “”From a young institution founded on the banks of the Sutlej in 2008, IIT Ropar has grown into a research intensive university of national consequence. Today, our faculty and students are publishing high impact research, filing patents and building startups that solve real problems for real people. Our ambition is to be among India’s most consequential institutions in research, innovation and entrepreneurship, and to ensure that the fruits of our work reach society, industry and the nation at large.”

The event also featured an address by Prof. M.K. Surappa, founding Director (Former), IIT Ropar and former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, who reflected on the institute’s remarkable journey since its founding and expressed confidence in its trajectory towards research leadership. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Pushpendra P. Singh, Dean of Corporate Alumni Placement and Strategy (CAPS) and Project Director, ANNAM AI.

FLAGSHIP LAUNCHES: FROM SUPERCOMPUTING TO DIGITAL HERITAGE-

Indus HPC — High Performance Computing Facility: The institute formally unveiled Indus HPC, a state-of-the-art High Performance Computing facility that is expected to dramatically accelerate computational research across engineering, life sciences, climate modelling and artificial intelligence. The facility positions IIT Ropar among a select group of Indian technical institutes with dedicated HPC infrastructure.

Shaurya Sthal: A dedicated commemorative space, Shaurya Sthal, was unveiled to honour the Nation’s armed forces and celebrate the patriotic ethos that has always been integral to IIT Ropar’s institutional identity, given its location in the strategically significant region of Punjab.

Nalanda Chatbot & Digital Infrastructure: The institute launched Nalanda chatboat, an AI-powered chatbot developed in-house, designed to serve as an intelligent interface for academic and administrative queries. Alongside chatboat, a Publications Dashboard and a Digital Archive were also unveiled, providing stakeholders transparent access to the institute’s growing body of research output.

RDIF Investment Commitments: IIT Ropar announced formal investment commitments from partners towards its Research and Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF), signaling growing confidence from the private sector in the institute’s research capabilities and commercialization potential.

EXCELLENCE RECOGNISED: FACULTY AND STAFF AWARDS-

The Foundation Day also served as an occasion to celebrate the contributions of IIT Ropar’s faculty and staff through a formal awards ceremony. These awards underscore the institute’s recognition that academic excellence is built on the quiet, steady dedication of its entire workforce.

SIX STUDENT START-UPS RECEIVE SEED GRANT OF ₹1 LAKH EACH-

In what was perhaps the most energising moment of the evening, IIT Ropar formally launched its Student Entrepreneurship Support Programme, disbursing seed grants of ₹1,00,000 each to six promising student-led start-up teams. The beneficiary ventures span a diverse range of sectors, reflecting both the breadth of talent at the institute and the urgent problems young innovators seek to address.