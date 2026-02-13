Creative Crest Partners with Pinnacle Group for 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026 in Bangkok

Creative Crest has announced its strategic partnership with Pinnacle Group for the upcoming 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled to take place on 23 April 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Recognised as Asia’s longest-running sustainability platform, the Summit will convene global leaders, ESG practitioners, policymakers, and innovators under the theme:

“AI, Energy & Transition: Resetting ESG in a New Economy.”

The 2026 edition reimagines the traditional sustainability conference format, blending immersive experiences, high-level panel discussions, cinematic storytelling, and integrated award segments. The platform will explore how artificial intelligence, energy transition, and geopolitical shifts are reshaping corporate responsibility frameworks across industries.

With over 60 companies already confirmed from across Asia and beyond, the Summit continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s most influential ESG gatherings.

The event will also host the 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Awards™️ 2026, recognising organisations that demonstrate measurable impact, strong governance standards, and forward-looking sustainability strategies. Award categories span environmental excellence, community programmes, literacy and education, women empowerment, workplace practices, corporate leadership, communications, and country-level recognitions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Middle East.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing meaningful sustainability conversations and elevating ESG leadership across global markets.

As ESG expectations intensify worldwide, the 2026 Summit offers a timely platform for dialogue, recognition, and actionable insight — set against the dynamic backdrop of Bangkok.

For more information, visit:

https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global/