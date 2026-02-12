EBG Group’s Natuf Café brings Milind Soman on board as cultural ambassador to drive its clean Levantine QSR vision through his fitness philosophy

EBG Group, a fast-growing multi-sector organisation with interests across Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education, has announced the next phase of growth for its flagship food and beverage brand, Natuf Café, by appointing fitness icon, actor, and wellness advocate Milind Soman as its cultural and lifestyle ambassador. Known for his long-standing commitment to clean living, endurance, and mindful nutrition, Soman’s philosophy closely mirrors Natuf Café’s approach to Levantine cuisine rooted in Middle Eastern food traditions, where fresh ingredients, balanced flavours, and sustainable choices come together without compromise.

The association marks a significant milestone as Natuf Café accelerates its ambition to build one of India’s most progressive Levantine quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, offering protein-rich, low-carb, low-fat, and low-sugar meals through a plastic-free, sustainability-first ecosystem. Positioned at the intersection of global flavours and mindful nutrition, Natuf Café is redefining how India consumes fast food. Together, Natuf Café and Milind Soman champion the belief that clean, nutritious eating is no longer niche or aspirational—but mainstream, accessible, and culturally relevant for today’s urban consumer.

As part of its expansion roadmap, Natuf Café will scale across corporate-owned outlets, franchise formats, cloud kitchens, and exclusive retail cafés, catering to India’s growing population of young, urban, and wellness-conscious consumers. The brand aims to establish over 100 outlets nationwide by the end of 2026, spanning both company-owned and exclusive partner locations.

Commenting on the association, Hari Kiran, Co-founder & COO, EBG Group, said, “Milind Soman embodies the values we stand for at EBG—discipline, authenticity, and conscious living. Natuf Café is not just expanding as a QSR brand; it is building a movement around better food choices that respect people, the planet, and long-term well-being. Over the next year, EBG Group plans to invest between ₹35 lakh and ₹1.25 crore per outlet, supporting rapid retail development across key Indian cities.”

Amer Juneidi, Founder & Managing Director, Natuf, said, “For me, Natuf has always been about sharing heritage, culture, and honest food. Partnering with Milind Soman feels natural because he represents integrity and mindful living. As we scale Levantine cuisine across India, we remain committed to authenticity, nutrition, and sustainability in every meal.”

Speaking on the partnership, Milind Soman said, “What attracted me to Natuf Café is its simplicity and honesty. The food is rooted in tradition, naturally nutritious, and aligned with how people want to eat today—without excess or compromise. I’m glad to associate with a brand that is making healthy, sustainable food part of everyday life.”

Natuf Café differentiates itself from conventional QSR brands by offering wholesome Levantine-inspired meals that balance bold global flavours with nutrition and wellness. From colourful hummus bowls and protein-packed wraps to fresh, low-sugar offerings, each outlet operates with a plastic-free supply chain, reinforcing EBG Group’s People–Planet–Profit philosophy.