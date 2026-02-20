Unitile recognised among India’s Top 30 Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing – Mid-Size for the second consecutive year

Unitile has been recognised among India’s Top 30 Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing – Mid-Size by Great Place To Work® India for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on anonymous employee feedback as part of Great Place To Work® India’s research-led assessment of workplace culture across manufacturing organisations in India.

The recognition reflects the Group’s continued focus on building high-performing, people-centric manufacturing environments across the building materials sector, spanning raised access flooring, structural solutions, and acoustic systems through its portfolio brands – Unitile, UFlex, and UniAcoustic.

In the building materials industry, manufacturing excellence is defined not only by output and scale, but by safety discipline, process reliability, quality consistency, and workforce capability. Workplace culture in this sector is shaped daily on the shop floor, through adherence to safety protocols, ownership of quality, and the confidence employees have to suggest and drive improvements.

With over three decades of experience in building materials manufacturing, Unitile and its group companies have scaled operations while making sustained investments in automation, modern manufacturing systems, and workforce capability development. As production becomes increasingly technology-driven, equal emphasis is placed on enabling employees to grow alongside these advancements through structured training, hands-on learning, and clearly defined career pathways. This ensures that automation strengthens operational capability while creating long-term opportunities for people.

Safety and quality remain non-negotiable across all manufacturing facilities. Employees across functions actively participate in safety audits, quality reviews, and continuous improvement initiatives, reinforcing a culture of shared accountability and operational discipline. These practices are critical in building materials manufacturing, where precision, consistency, and risk mitigation directly impact project outcomes and customer trust.

Commenting on the recognition, Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, Unitile said:

“This recognition holds special value because it is based on feedback from our people. In manufacturing, trust is built through everyday actions – safe working environments, fairness, opportunities to learn, and respect for every role on the shop floor. As we continue to expand and adopt advanced manufacturing technologies across our brands, developing our people remains fundamental to how we operate.”

Employee feedback plays a central role in shaping workplace practices across the Group. In manufacturing-led organisations, engaged teams directly influence safety outcomes, product quality, delivery reliability, and operational efficiency. Listening to employees ensures that cultural improvements translate into tangible performance improvements on the shop floor.

As a building materials solutions manufacturer deeply embedded in its local ecosystems, Unitile and its group companies also contribute to employment generation and skill development in the regions surrounding their facilities. By offering stable employment, structured training programs, and long-term growth opportunities, the Group supports local upliftment while building a skilled and future-ready manufacturing workforce.

As the Group continues its growth journey across Unitile, UFlex, and UniAcoustic, the focus remains on building future-ready manufacturing organisations that balance scale, efficiency, and technology with strong values and respect for people. The continued recognition from Great Place To Work® India reinforces the Group’s position as an employer of choice within the Indian building materials manufacturing sector.