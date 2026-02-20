Ministry of Textiles, Government of India

NHDC to Organise Special B2C Handloom Expo 2026 at Handloom Haat in New Delhi from February 21

The National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will organise the Special Handloom Expo 2026 at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi, from February 21 to March 2, 2026. The expo will remain open to visitors from 9:00 AM onwards each day.



Organised under the initiatives of Vocal for Local and Make in India, the expo aims to promote Swadeshi handloom products, create direct market linkages between weavers and consumers, and strengthen livelihood opportunities for artisans across the country. Weavers and artisan groups from 21 States will participate in the expo, offering a diverse range of authentic handwoven products.



Visitors will be able to purchase directly from weavers and explore a rich collection of handloom sarees, dress materials, home furnishings, shawls, stoles, and contemporary handloom apparel. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the expo will showcase eco-friendly handloom products that support a greener environment while empowering traditional weaving communities.



Providing direct selling platforms to weavers remains an important part of strengthening the handloom value chain, as it enables them to expand their customer base while ensuring fair price realisation, said a senior official from NHDC.



The Special Handloom Expo reflects the Government of India’s continued focus on strengthening the handloom sector by encouraging domestic consumption of indigenous textiles and supporting artisan livelihoods. By enabling direct interaction between weavers and buyers, the expo seeks to enhance awareness about the cultural and ecological value of handloom products.



Handloom remains one of India’s largest cottage industries, sustaining millions of weavers and allied workers. Events such as this expo play a significant role in preserving traditional skills, promoting eco-friendly production practices, and showcasing the diversity of India’s weaving traditions.



Centrally located and open with free entry to all visitors, the exhibition invites citizens and tourists alike to experience the richness of Indian handlooms, reinforcing the importance of preserving indigenous skills and promoting locally made products.



