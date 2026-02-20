Aurelia Unveils SS’26 Collection with Ananya Panday, Strengthening Its Position as India’s Trend-Forward Indian Wear Destination

Unveils its Spring Summer ’26 collection that celebrates staying stylish, relevant, and always on trend

Aurelia, one of India’s most loved women’s ethnic wear brands from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, strengthens its positioning as the go-to brand for the latest trends in Indian wear with the launch of its Spring Summer ’26 collection under the vibrant #HameshaTrending campaign, starring Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. Aurelia has always been the preferred choice for young, fashion-forward women who love staying updated with the latest trends while staying rooted in their Indian aesthetic. With this new collection, the brand celebrates women who want to look in-trend, confident, and effortlessly stylish every day.

The Spring Summer ’26 collection brings the freshest trends in Indian wear to the forefront, from updated kurta silhouettes and fluid co-ord sets to playful sleeves, statement necklines, softer pastels and trend-right florals, which are perfect for the season. Crafted in breathable fabrics like cotton and lightweight blends, the collection prioritizes comfort and season-appropriate dressing. Easy fits, soft drapes and mix-and-match separates ensure versatility across everyday wear, festive occasions, summer celebrations and travel.

Anant Daga, Chief Executive Officer – TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited added, “Aurelia has consistently resonated with women who want to stay relevant in an ever-evolving fashion landscape. With this sharp positioning, we are reinforcing Aurelia’s role as the go-to destination for the latest trends in Indian wear. The Spring Summer ’26 collection and #HameshaTrending campaign are strategic steps toward strengthening our fashion-forward credentials while continuing to offer accessibility, comfort, and inclusivity at scale. Ananya’s strong connect with young consumers further amplifies this vision and aligns perfectly with the brand’s growth ambitions.”

Unfolding across nine distinct trend stories, SS’26 reflects Aurelia’s strongest and most relevant design pillars. Bold Florals dominate the season across kurtas, dresses, kaftans, co-ord sets and three-piece ensembles, while co-ord sets continue their rise as a key wardrobe category, offering relaxed and regular fits that move effortlessly between on-duty and off-duty dressing. Summer Denims, crafted in lightweight blends, bring a fresh, breathable take on denim through kurtas, waistcoat sets and easy summer dresses.

Further elevating the collection are waistcoat sets, spaghetti strap silhouettes and halter necklines designed for sun-drenched days and modern statement dressing. Heritage-inspired Farshi salwars return in fluid fabrics and contemporary proportions, while Schiffli detailing adds texture, craftsmanship and visual lightness across kurtas, palazzos, co-ord sets and festive separates. The collection also extends Aurelia’s lifestyle-led design approach through its Mom & Me range, offering coordinated silhouettes that allow mothers and daughters to share modern style moments through aligned colours, fabrics and design language.

With SS ’26, Aurelia makes one thing clear: staying on trend doesn’t have to be intimidating – it can be effortless, inclusive, and rooted in who you are.

The Spring Summer ’26 collection is now available across Aurelia stores and online platforms nationwide.