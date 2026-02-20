Louis Philippe Launches ‘Ticket to Bahamas’ Collection – A Refined Celebration of Coastal Luxury for SS’26

An elevated expression of resort elegance, crafted for the modern gentleman

Louis Philippe, the premium menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, introduces ‘Ticket to Bahamas’, its Spring Summer 2026 collection inspired by the relaxed glamour of luxury beach clubs and sun-drenched tropical escapes.

Rooted in the spirit of elevated resort living, the collection captures the vibrancy of summer through a sophisticated interplay of colour, texture, and silhouette. Zesty citrus tones reminiscent of sunlit orchards meet soft sorbet pastels that evoke the cool indulgence of frozen summer treats. The palette transitions seamlessly from refreshing lemon and orange hues to calming, sun-washed neutrals.

Designed for the contemporary man who values ease as much as elegance, the collection brings together breathable linens and lightweight fabrics in relaxed yet refined silhouettes. Crisp linen shirts in citrus-tinted hues lend effortless polish, while pastel polos and sorbet-toned shorts introduce understated playfulness. Tropical-printed shirts and relaxed shackets, detailed with subtle vintage yacht club influences, complete the offering with a distinctively modern, resort-inspired character.

Speaking on the launch, Anil S Kumar, Chief Business Officer, Louis Philippe, said, “Ticket to Bahamas collection reflects the indulgent ease of a luxury beach club experience. With breathable fabrics, vibrant summer hues, and relaxed yet sophisticated silhouettes, the collection captures the confidence and effortless refinement that define the Louis Philippe man during the summer season.”

Versatile and thoughtfully crafted, Ticket to Bahamas transitions seamlessly from destination holidays and poolside brunches to seaside evenings and leisurely city engagements. Airy textures, sun-washed palettes, and contemporary tailoring come together to create a summer wardrobe that is indulgent, refreshing, and unmistakably refined.

The collection is available at Louis Philippe stores across India, leading authorized retailers, online at www.louisphilippe.abfrl.in, and via the brand’s mobile app.