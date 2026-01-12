Orkla India Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

Orkla India has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a certification that reflects the voice of its employees and the organization’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace grounded in trust, care and opportunity. The Great Place to Work® assessment measures workplace culture across five dimensions – credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, based on confidential employee feedback. At Orkla India, the survey saw a very high participation rate, indicating strong engagement and trust, and providing feedback to act further upon.

Commenting on the recognition, Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Orkla India, says:

“We are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. This achievement reflects the culture we strive to build every day at Orkla India. For us, responsibility and trust are the foundation of how we operate and grow. Our people are central to our growth journey and as we scale, we remain focused on building a high-performance, inclusive organisation where talent is encouraged to implement their ideas, lead with confidence and create a meaningful impact. Our Employee Value Proposition, ‘A Home to Grow,’ captures this commitment, providing an environment where every individual can learn, thrive and realize their full potential.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Orkla India stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

As Orkla India continues to grow its footprint across India, as well as globally, it remains committed to strengthening a workplace culture that supports both business performance and employee wellbeing, ensuring that success is shared, sustainable and anchored in strong values.”